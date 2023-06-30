Eisteddfod success for St Joseph's Primary School

I am pleased to announce that the St Joseph's School Choir received first place at the Forbes Eisteddfod on Monday!
The choir excelled in the small schools division and are to be very proud of themselves.
Thanks to the parents for supporting the children, and also to Riccardo Barone from the Young Regional Conservatorium, and Mrs King, for working with the students to achieve this wonderful result.
The volunteer committee behind the event thanked all the performers who entered and who took the stage, and all their teachers and parents for their preparation and commitment.
They also extended thanks to the audience members who supported the performers and the eisteddfod.
Adjudicator Philip Sketchley OAM was full of praise and very encouraging of all performers at the Forbes Eisteddfod.
The volunteer committee said it had been a brilliant, busy week with a wonderful display of talent from both the local community and surrounding district.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.