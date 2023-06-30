The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Eisteddfod success for St Joseph's Primary School

By Sue Tenhaven
July 1 2023 - 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The St Joseph's School Choir received first place at the Forbes Eisteddfod. Image supplied.
The St Joseph's School Choir received first place at the Forbes Eisteddfod. Image supplied.

I am pleased to announce that the St Joseph's School Choir received first place at the Forbes Eisteddfod on Monday!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.