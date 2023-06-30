Ag vet advises on keeping lambs warm

For the next few months, many sheep producers in the area will be starting their 'spring lambing' period. However, with the cold, frosty start to this winter, producers need to be aware of the risks to newborn lambs.
Approximately 70% of lamb mortalities between birth and weaning are within the first 48 hours of life. Exposure from extreme weather is a significant cause of death in newborn lambs, as well as starvation, predation and mismothering.
Lambs are born with 'brown fat' which they use as a heat source for the first couple weeks of life. However, in extremely cold, wet or windy conditions, this brown fat will be consumed more rapidly and leave lambs vulnerable to death from exposure. Choosing an appropriate lambing paddock can help reduce the risk from weather events such as strong winds.
Wind breaks can be formed by rows of trees and shrubs in a north-south and east-west direction to reduce exposure to strong northerly and westerly winds.
These shelter belts can be formed by native trees and shrubs which have the additional benefit of providing a source of natural habitat for native animals.
Ideally, lambing paddocks should be east or north facing to improve sunlight and warmth in the mornings and reduce frost. Having a slope to your lambing paddock will allow ewes and lambs to camp on higher ground and escape from low lying wet areas.
Monitoring weather forecasts and warnings can allow producers to move vulnerable stock to more sheltered areas if necessary. Remember, moving heavily pregnant ewes or young lambs is a last resort and should be done in a very slow, relaxed manner to avoid stress and mismothering (ie. do not use dogs!).
If you require further assistance or more information, contact us at Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.
