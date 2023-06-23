Weddin Whispers: Family gathers for reunion

COUSIN'S REUNION: Joan Smith nee Bloomfield, enjoyed the company of five Bloomfield cousins on Tuesday May 30.
Enid drove all the way from Finley whilst Ronald, David and Mary travelled from Molong. They were the remaining children of four Bloomfield brothers.
David's wife Irene (now a Bloomfield by marriage) was part of the group - their ages ranged from 89 to 77 and were in Grenfell to celebrate Joan's birthday.
They were joined by Ted Smith, Joan's husband for lunch at "Unwind".
Before leaving Grenfell, they visited the painted Silos, traversed the Main Street, viewed the swimming pool and admired the TAFE Learning Centre.
Only Joan, Ronald, Enid, David, Mary and one other cousin, Sue nee Tavener remain of that generation of Bloomfields.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Lyn Martens celebrated her special '0' birthday on Sunday, June 18 with her beautiful family.
To top off a lovely day, Lynne was treated to an afternoon/evening at the Cordial Factory to see the Australian Rock Band -Kingswood.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Former resident Jim Stephanis and his wife Pam from Rutherford decided to go another trip in their new rig. They left home in early May and headed to Darwin.
They have visited may spots including Litchfield Park, Humpty Doo. Katherine Gorge, saw saltwater crocodiles on the Adelaide River and enjoyed a sunset cruise on Darwin Harbour.
Pam is a great bowler and whilst in Darwin she conducted a bowling arm coaching session as there is no bowling arm coach in the NT. She believes there are only four bowling clubs operating at present in the NT. For them to build enough momentum to put a team together for playing the Nationals in the future is going to be a huge effort.
Whilst on their trip many photographs have been taken and this one in particular with the plane on their rig has been nominated for an award.
BEAUTIFUL WEDDIN: Jenn Graham who worked for many years as the weekend photographer for the Grenfell Record is always out and about taking photographs of birds, bees, mountains, trees, streams, animals and streetscapes. Jenn sent me this beautiful photograph of the rainbow at the mountain. I really do think she found the "Pot of Gold".
FACES: Did you miss out getting your hands on one of these fantastic books?
'Faces in the Street' by Margery Nicoll and Alison Rumps is available at the Grenfell Visitor Information Centre. Call in and see them and grab your copy today!
HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL ART: Sue Hodge from Canowindra was awarded fist prize for her painting in the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts Grenfell competition. Sue was presented with her award from Art Judge Paul McKnight and Mayor Craig Bembrick.
WEDDIN LANDCARE: Weddin Landcare volunteers participated in the Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of Arts procession and were awarded first prize for their entry!
The theme for this year's festival was 'Faces in the Street'. Members said "It was great to get out and support this fantastic event and show the community who some of the hard-working faces behind Weddin Landcare are as well as the different facets of Landcare in our district.
Such a positive vibe was felt as we walked the main street of Grenfell with our carbon-negative entry (provided the 160 trees that were handed out by the Weddin Community Native Nursery are planted!)
Thank you to everyone who helped with our entry and those cheering us on in the street".
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Residents were saddened to learn of the death of Helen Lorraine Waugh formerly of Brundah Street Grenfell. Sympathy is extended to her husband Terry and children Tom and Belinda and their extended families. Helen's funeral will be held in Young Anglican Church at 11am on Monday June 26.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: June 15: Numbers drawn in this order 3, 16, 14, 4, 13, & 1. No five number or jackpot winners. Jackpot now $3894 and five number jackpot is $128. Drawn tonight at Albion Hotel.
Lions conduct meat raffles on Friday night at Railway Hotel and also collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles and cans for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions, holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your wonderful news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.