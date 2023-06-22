The Grenfell Record
Goannas retain Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield

By Gary Holmes
June 22 2023 - 11:30am
Last Sunday at a wintery Lawson Oval the Grenfell Goannas defeated the Molong Bulls 62 nil and in doing so they retained the Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield.

