Goannas retain Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield

Last Sunday at a wintery Lawson Oval the Grenfell Goannas defeated the Molong Bulls 62 nil and in doing so they retained the Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield.
Ian's parents Gerard and Rosie and daughter Sienna were on hand to present the shield to winning captain Dan Harveyson. All was not lost for Molong as earlier in the day they won both the Youth League and League Tag matches.
This Sunday at Lawson Oval the Goannas will be home in all three grades against the Canowindra Tigers with Youth League kicking off at 11.20am, followed by League Tag at 12.40pm and First Grade will wrap up proceedings at 2.00pm.
YOUTH LEAGUE
The young Goannas were well and truly in this match but a couple of 6-pointers scored by Molong against the run of play was possibly the difference between the two teams.
The first try came on the stroke of half-time from a kick that bounced awkwardly for the Grenfell defence and the second came a few minutes from full-time and was a length of the field effort after Grenfell were heavy on the attack.
This was an improved performance by the Grenfell boys considering that they were totally outclassed by Molong earlier in the season and that they were also missing two of their key and senior players who unfortunately will be out for the remainder of the season.
Best for the locals were Brodie Loader, Bailey Edwards, Ollie Taylor (Players Player), Tyler Stevens, and Blake Dmbrain. Grenfell's points came from tries to Brodie Loader and Jaxon Greenaway with Chase McFarlane kicking a conversion.
Molong eventually won the match 24-10 after leading 18-4 at half-time.
LEAGUE TAG
The scores were all locked up at 4 apiece at half-time and when Grenfell scored a converted try after the break it looked like the locals might graft away to record another close victory.
Molong had other ideas though and through their speedy outside backs they were able to put on three unanswered tries and take what appeared to be a match winning 20-10 lead.
Chelsea Harveyson with a few minutes left on the clock set up a grandstand finish when she scored under the posts and Grenfell were only behind by 4.
Lily Holmes made a long break and it was only some last ditch defence from Molong full-back Katie Fulwood that prevented the try and the visitors were then able to hang on in the dying seconds to register a 20-16 victory.
The Girlannas were best served by Players Player Olivia Berry, Teleitha O'Byrne, Rachel Causer, Faith Smith, Lily Holmes, Chelsea Harveyson, and Casey Hewen.
Their 16 points came from two tries to Chelsea Harveyson, a try to Rachel Causer and two goals to Lily Holmes.
FIRST GRADE
The Goannas had a comfortable 62 nil victory over the Molong Bulls and thereby retained the Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield.
The Bulls in First Grade are having a tough season but the inexperienced outfit didn't stop trying for the entire game.
Frazer Ryder picked up four tries and the Players Player with Mitchell Stevens also amongst the points with two tries and seven goals.
Caleb Haddin, Jai Purdie, and Nate Wilson also stood out but the Goannas know they will have to bring their A-Game to Lawson Oval next Sunday if they are to compete with the highly rated Canowindra Tigers.
