The Grenfell Record
Margery Nicolls awarded a Member of the Order of Australia

June 23 2023 - 10:00am
Margery Nicoll (right) was awarded an AM for her service to the community. Margery is pictured with Alison Rumps, co-author of their book, Faces in the Street.
Former Grenfell resident Margery Nicoll has had her dedication to the legal profession recognised when she was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2023 Kings Birthday Honours list.

