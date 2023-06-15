Weddin Whispers: Great weekend at Festival

FABULOUS FESTIVAL: All round amazing human Hugh Mackay AO renowned social psychologist and bestselling author was the official Guest of Honour of the Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of Arts. Described as "a wise elder", Hugh's life work has been to lead people to greater awareness and understanding of both themselves and in turn others.
On Thursday Hugh officiated at the Festival Opening at Grenfell Art Gallery and on Friday he officiated at Margery Nicoll and Allison Rumps' "Faces in the Street" Book Launch and presentation.
Hugh and his wife Sheila enjoyed their stay in Grenfell.
FOOTNOTE: Congratulation to Ms Margery Nicoll on being awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2023 Kings Birthday Honours list. (This will be covered in the next edition of the Grenfell Record.)
ART SHOW RESULTS: Painting - Sue Hodge, Watercolour - Peter Larson, Drawing - Katie Ragg, Local Artist - Judith Spedding and Most Outstanding Artwork Sampa Bhakto
Window Dressing Competition 1st The Tin Cupboard. 2nd CWA Evening Branch (at Louisa's Locker), 3rd Red Cross and highly commended The Christian Bookshop.
FIRST COMMUNION: Kate Johnston and Maisie Baker received their first Holy Communion on Sunday morning in St Joseph's Catholic Church. The officiating priest, Father Jiss Sunny congratulated the girls and thanked their families and Danielle McFarlane and Sr Mary Corcoran for preparing them for this most important day.
Father Jiss presented the candidates with their First Communion Certificates. Following Mass, the families and parishioners gathered outside to see Kate and Maisie cut and share their beautiful cake.
FESTIVAL WOODCHOPS: A large crowd of very interested spectators was present for the ever-popular wood chopping competition/demonstrations held in Rygate Square. In glorious conditions for wood chopping, this was once again a highlight of this year's Henry Lawson Festival.
Axemen Adam Sunderland, Ian McRae, Kendall Graham from the Mid-West Axeman's Association and young Toby McRae who was celebrating his birthday competed and demonstrated during the afternoon.
The first chop commenced immediately following the procession and last commenced at 4pm.
Special thanks to Kevin Graham who transports the cradles to the events in the Mid-West.
Thank you to the festival, locals and the Lions Club who sponsor this popular event each year.
FESTIVAL FUNDRAISING: Congratulations to Brooke Brandt and Camille Baldwin who both worked hard to raise funds for their respective clubs. Brooke represented the Grenfell Soccer Club, whilst Camille represented the Grenfell Lions Club. In a very close contest Camille was announced as the winner. Well done ladies.
WEDDIN LANDCARE: Weddin Landcare volunteers participated in the festival parade and won first prize for our entry!
The theme for this year's festival was 'faces in the street'. It was great to get out and support this fantastic event and show the community who some of the hard-working faces behind Weddin Landcare are as well as the different facets of Landcare in our district.
Such a positive vibe was felt as we walked the Main Street of Grenfell with our carbon-negative entry (provided the 160 trees that were handed out by the Weddin Community Native Nursery are planted!)
Thank you to everyone who helped with our entry and those cheering us on in the street.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: "Shorts" was launched last Sunday afternoon and played again on Monday afternoon. If you missed out over the festival weekend - don't worry two more shows will be on this weekend - Friday June 16 7.30pm and Saturday June 17 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale at Raine & Horne and will be available at the door.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Residents were saddened to learn of the passing of Olga Jean Mitton, wife of the late Lloyd Mitton formerly of Dalton Street, at the Grenfell MPS on June 9. In keeping with Olga's wishes a private cremation was held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Olga was the loving mother of Jo, Leslie, Scott and Margot.
Sympathy is extended to them and their extended families.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Lotto was held over last week owing to the festival and everyone being so busy. Tomorrow's draw will be at the Criterion Hotel.
Lions conduct meat raffles on Friday night @ Railway Hotel and also collect reading glasses and hearing aids as well as bottles for recycling. If you have any reading glasses or bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them. Just give us a call 0403 480 729.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
