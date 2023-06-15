The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Great weekend at Festival

June 15 2023 - 11:30am
FABULOUS FESTIVAL: All round amazing human Hugh Mackay AO renowned social psychologist and bestselling author was the official Guest of Honour of the Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of Arts. Described as "a wise elder", Hugh's life work has been to lead people to greater awareness and understanding of both themselves and in turn others.

