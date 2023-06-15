Grenfell CEF gives thanks to our generous community

Congratulations to the festival committee: it was a great success. We had a busy Saturday with past and present recipients dropping by our tent to say hello or help out, and the many community members and visitors who bought tickets in our raffle.
The winners of the raffle, drawn by past recipient Abbey Joyce and present recipient Niamh Mitton, were both locals. Leonard Smith won the load of fire wood that he gifted to a friend, and Alison Knowles won the IGA donated $100 open order.
The 200 club was drawn a fortnight earlier. The lucky winners were: $200 Grenfell Shoes gift voucher - Natasha Barker; $50 Criterion Hotel voucher- Ashleigh Brown; and the $50 Unwind voucher - Hugh Moffitt.
Our funds for 2024 scholarships are growing, and it happens as a result of all the individuals who buy the tickets, the businesses who generously donate the prizes and of course our committee members who do so many things to support the cause. It is a real community effort that makes a tangible difference to the young people of our shire. Thanks everyone.
