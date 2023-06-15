The Grenfell Record
Grenfell CEF gives thanks to our generous community

By Margaret Carey
June 16 2023 - 8:03am
Congratulations to the festival committee: it was a great success. We had a busy Saturday with past and present recipients dropping by our tent to say hello or help out, and the many community members and visitors who bought tickets in our raffle.

