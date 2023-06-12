The Grenfell Record
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grenfell Kart Club on track for re-opening

Updated June 13 2023 - 3:31pm, first published June 12 2023 - 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After nearly two years of work, the Grenfell Kart Club are well on their way to re-opening their track at Grenfell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.