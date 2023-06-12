Grenfell Kart Club on track for re-opening

After nearly two years of work, the Grenfell Kart Club are well on their way to re-opening their track at Grenfell.
Posting to Facebook on June 6, Grenfell Kart Club president Anthony Brown said over the last three months they have removed the previous track, hauled in thousands of tons of road base product to raise some sections of the track up one metre to avoid future water issues and more than adequate drainage around the whole track.
"Over the weekend we had an on-site meeting with committee members, site contractors and KNSW track inspector to double check that we are within of our requirements and track guidelines to meet KNSW rules and regulations," Mr Brown said.
"Everything from start/finishing locations, flag/marshal locations, sand, tyre and fence locations and safer access to pits from the track. All of these have been taken into affect to suit both track rotations."
"We understand our downtime has been for nearly two years and our involvement with club meets, SSS and overall KNSW has been minimal although we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding of our current situation," Mr Brown said,
The finalised track completion date is still to be confirmed. The majority of the original track will be kept, but will have additional track adjustments, primarily added for safety. If you want to know more about future working bees contact the Grenfell Kart Club for more information.
