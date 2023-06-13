Henry Lawson High School hosts Hugh Mackay

On Friday, THLHS' senior students were given the opportunity to listen to some great words of wisdom from The Henry Lawson Festival's guest of honour, Hugh Mackay.
Mr Mackay discussed with us the importance of community spirit, as being connected, kind and understanding is what allows us to strive as people.
We all were very intrigued by the scientific and historical evidence that supported the well known saying "together we strive" and were able to reflect and discuss the ways in which modern changes and unprecedented events have challenged our connections with one another.
Mr Mackay left us with a sense of empowerment, a new perspective on life and a great motivation to be kind people.
Thank you Mr Mackay for the ideas and understanding your visit provided us.
The Bedgerabong Pig Youth Show is held each year to give students a taste of the pig breeding industry.
Students participated in a range of workshops including pig preparation for the show ring, parading, butchery, Local Land Services (LLS), Australian Pork limited, ultrasounding and artificial insemination demonstration.
My name is Raphaella (Raffie) MacMillan and I am 13 years old. I moved to Grenfell at the beginning of Term 2 after previously living in South Australia for a year, before that, Warren NSW.
I have been at The Henry Lawson High School for about six weeks now and I am really enjoying it.
I love doing gymnastics, and before moving here I spent about seven years training with the Dubbo Ignite Gymnastics Club.
I have been fortunate enough to make the Western Region, Gymnastics Team, and in August of this year,
I will be heading to the Hunter region to compete in the state competition. I will be competing on four apparatus: floor, beam, bars, and vault.
I have received a book of 180 raffle tickets to sell to help cover costs for the competition First prize is $1000, second prize is $750, third prize is $500, and there are also ten $100 prizes.
The tickets are only $1 so if anyone would like to buy one, I will leave some raffle tickets at the office. Any purchases would be greatly appreciated.
I am really looking forward to the competition and I hope I do well.
