The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Henry Lawson High School hosts Hugh Mackay

By Heather Walker
Updated June 14 2023 - 9:16am, first published June 13 2023 - 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mr Mackay Visits THLHS

On Friday, THLHS' senior students were given the opportunity to listen to some great words of wisdom from The Henry Lawson Festival's guest of honour, Hugh Mackay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.