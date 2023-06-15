The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Region descends on Grenfell for Henry Lawson Festival

BM
By Brendan McCool
June 16 2023 - 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Henry Lawson Festival has made a successful return to Grenfell, marking the end of a long weekend full of activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.