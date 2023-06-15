Region descends on Grenfell for Henry Lawson Festival

The Henry Lawson Festival has made a successful return to Grenfell, marking the end of a long weekend full of activities.
The weekend was described as an awesome success by Henry Lawson Festival of Arts president Belinda Power, with a great turnout, though official numbers had not been calculated by the time of printing.
There were lots of visitors from out of Grenfell, Ms Power said, with positive feedback from stallholders and business with all quite busy.
Ms Power said the weather was also outstanding this year, delivering a great weekend.
This year saw the return of the Street Parade, which had a great response from the crowd, Ms Power said.
Ms Power said she would like to thank the community for coming together, as well as their sponsors, volunteers, Weddin Shire Council and other committee members for all of their hard work.
Several of the Festival's competition winners have been announced, with the Committee being so busy looking after visitors, they were still working on counting competition votes on Monday.
Art Judge Paul McKnight said the standard of entries this year were of a really high standard.
"The feedback from the community coming through is coming through. They were very impressed with the quality of works," Mr McKnight said.
"A lot of people were saying they had trouble picking the winner of the People's Choice."
Painting: Susan Hodge.
Watercolour: Peter Larson.
Drawing: Katie Ragg. Local Artist:- Judith Spedding.
Most Outstanding Artwork: Sampa Bhakto.
Other Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts competition winners include:
Poetry Open: Snjezana Baudille.
Second place: Lucy Christopher.
Poetry High School Student: Kate Clifton.
Second place: Mythri Sarker.
Short Story Open: Bia Klane. Second place:
David Campbell.
Short Story High School Student: Alexander Truong.
Photography Open: Pauline Thomson.
Second place: Tracie Axton. Third place: Ashley Cooper.
Photography Monochrome: Brett Harris.
Second place: Pauline Thomson. Third place: Ashley Cooper.
Photography Digitally enhanced: Ashley Cooper (first and second place). Third place: Brett Harris.
Photography Agricultural: Cassie Griffin.
Second place: Diny Jones. Third place: Cassie Griffin.
Photography Junior: Noah Griffin.
Second place: Darcy Griffin. Third place: Flynn Griffin.
Junior Agriculture: Darcy Griffin (first and second place). Third place: Noah Griffin.
Window Display:
First place: The Tin Cupboard
Second place: CWA Evening Branch
Third place: Grenfell Red Cross
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.