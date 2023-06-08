Man dies in single-vehicle crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the state's central west yesterday.
Just after 7am (Thursday 8 June 2023), emergency services were called to Henry Lawson Way, about 5km from Grenfell, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Initial inquiries suggest the Mazda B2500 utility left the roadway and rolled into a ditch before hitting a tree.
The driver and sole occupant - a man aged 73 - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, died at the scene.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
