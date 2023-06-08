The Grenfell Record
Man dies in single-vehicle crash

Updated June 13 2023 - 2:32pm, first published June 9 2023 - 9:03am
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Henry Lawson Way. File photo.
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the state's central west yesterday.

