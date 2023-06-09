The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell Public School students compete at athletics carnival

June 9 2023 - 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Friday saw the successful running of our annual Athletics Carnival at The Henry Lawson High School ovals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.