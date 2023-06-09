Last Friday saw the successful running of our annual Athletics Carnival at The Henry Lawson High School ovals.
As it turned out, the weather shone brightly and we enjoyed a great day cheering on all the students who were participating.
The P&C were busy running the canteen and BBQ to feed all the hungry athletes and spectators. A wonderful team of high school students helped out with the running of the events and timekeeping.
Our appreciation goes to Mr and Mrs Kilby along with the staff and parents who ensured the day's success.
Congratulations to our Athletics Champions:
Junior Girl Penny Martin, Runner Up Hannah Lynch
Junior Boy Raleigh Armstrong, Runner Up Jai Kohnen
11 Year Girl Daisy Forde, Runner Up Ava Baker
11 Year Boy Wyatt Bruce, Runner Up Jake Cartman
Senior Girl Penny Hughes, Runner Up Abbey Lester
Senior Boy Patrick Radnedge and Lachlan Torpy, Runner Up Henry Power
