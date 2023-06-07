Weddin Whispers: Community spirit on display

WELCOME: A warm welcome to visitors and families returning to Grenfell for the Henry Lawson Festival. Enjoy your stay.
WONDERFUL CATCHUP: Kelly Luthje recently returned from a trip to England to visit Margaret Drady. Margaret (Alderdice} who married John Drady nursed at the Grenfell Hospital for many years. Following her husband's death, she returned to England to care for her mother. Margaret and John were great friends and neighbours of the Luthjes and Cartwrights who all lived on the Cowra Road.
Kelly said "For all those who remember Margaret, she wanted to say a big hello to everyone! She misses Grenfell dearly and loved seeing pictures on Facebook of you all, we spent many hours reminiscing and she asked about so many of you- her heart will always be a Grenfellite."
No doubt, Margaret may have been on duty when many of you were born in Grenfell Hospital.
DONATION TO "CAN ASSIST": The Weddin Community Native Nursery patron, Noel Cartwright, is pictured handing over a cheque for $500 to "Can Assist" representatives Michelle Rohan and Amanda Brenner, with Sharon Cartwright looking on. The nursery is pleased to donate the money that is raised from sales of a registered grevillea that Noel "discovered" and named "Sharon's Gold". This lovely plant can be purchased from WCNN: 0456879481
MEMORIES: The photo of Hazel Hope nee Holland at the front with the other beautiful ladies on a float in a procession many years ago was sent to me 2021. The family said their mum thought it was in 1951. The Henry Lawson Festival did not start till 1958 so maybe it was when Grenfell had a Town and Country Queen fundraising competition. Lorraine Laundess is beside Hazel her and possibly someone from the Bean family standing behind her. They also thought it may have been the Grenfell Show Queen float. See photo of the original 1958 program
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS: Brothers Cobie and Flynn Griffin celebrated birthdays last week.
Cobie celebrated his 19th birthday on May 30 with a family birthday at the Criterion Hotel, whilst Flynn celebrated his 7th birthday on June 3 with cake, his family and friends at the skate park.
FESTIVAL ART SUBSCRIPTIONS: The Henry Lawson Festival of Arts subscriptions remain at $10 per person or $20 per family. Your subscription entitles you to attend the Official Opening night and also covers entry to the Art Exhibition at any time over the June Long Weekend.
Tickets are available today at the Street Stall and will also be available at the door on the night.
The Official Opening of the Festival of Arts annual Art Exhibition will be held at the Art Gallery in Main Street at 7.00pm on Thursday June 08. The Festival Queen will also be crowned. This event is always a wonderful way to kick off start your full weekend of Festival events and activities. We invite anyone interested in attending the Official Opening on Thursday to become a subscriber.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: "Shorts" will be launched on Sunday. Tickets are on sale at Raine & Horne and will be available at the door. "Shorts" program has been arranged between GDS and its baby, Youth Theatre. The program consist of five One-Act plays and two radio plays. Youth Theatre are contributing three of the One-Act plays.
The adult participation the program includes two comedy radio plays and two short comic One Act plays. The two plays have been written for GDS. "The Name Day" and "The Storyteller" The radio plays are vintage, from the era when radio was king.
Productions Sunday June 11 2pm, Monday June 12 2pm. Friday, June 16 7.30pm and Saturday June 17 7.30pm.
JOY McKEAN: On a Thursday night in September 2020 at Kempsey's Majestic Cinemas, the Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley spoke about being "in the presence of royalty". She was not talking about Queen Elizabeth II and a visit to the palace, but about a lady of about the same vintage who was sitting just in front of her. She was plainly thrilled.
Joy, the wife of a former Henry Lawson Festival Official Guest Slim Dusty passed away recently. In October 2013 Jenn (Hancock), Graham, Harvey and Margaret Hancock, Harvey and Jacqui Matthews and Ian and Jenny Armstrong travelled to Murringo to a thoroughly enjoyable and educational day for the descendants of the convict, Daniel Hancock! Whilst in Murringo, they attended the "Grand Re-opening" of the building originally thought to be Hancock's Store, which is currently owned and operated by Leah and Richard Taubman.
"Taubman and Webb's Trading Post" is a tribute to master whip makers and plaiters, Richard Taubman and Syd Bayliss, and to Leah, and her determination to renovate the store as authentically as possible. The "Trading Post" was officially opened by Joy McKean, wife of the late Slim Dusty, and a long-time friend of the Taubmans.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
