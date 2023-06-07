Weddin Whispers: Community spirit on display

MEMORIES: The photo of Hazel Hope nee Holland at the front with the other beautiful ladies on a float in a procession many years ago was sent to me 2021. The family said their mum thought it was in 1951. The Henry Lawson Festival did not start till 1958 so maybe it was when Grenfell had a Town and Country Queen fundraising competition. Lorraine Laundess is beside Hazel her and possibly someone from the Bean family standing behind her. They also thought it may have been the Grenfell Show Queen float. See photo of the original 1958 program

