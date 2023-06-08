The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Henry Lawson High School Outdoor Education students tour Weddin Mountains

By Heather Walker
June 9 2023 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outdoor Education students had their first outdoor exhibition on mountain bikes to the Weddin Mountains. Image supplied.
Outdoor Education students had their first outdoor exhibition on mountain bikes to the Weddin Mountains. Image supplied.

On Tuesday of Week 5, Outdoor Education students had their first outdoor exhibition on mountain bikes to the Weddin Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.