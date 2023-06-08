On Tuesday of Week 5, Outdoor Education students had their first outdoor exhibition on mountain bikes to the Weddin Mountains.
It was a chilly start to the day at three degrees however students were well equipped for the conditions.
The cold morning was certainly not getting in the way of students' spirits who have been chomping at the bit for weeks to go for a ride.
So, with a quick check of bikes, drink bottles filled and rolls marked, we were off!
It wasn't long, precisely 46 seconds in fact or 455m, until our first mechanical - a flat tire. So, we turned around back to school to make a quick repair.
Take Two - we were off again! This time we had beaten the PB of 450m and made the cycle all the way to the Weddin Mountain within three hours.
There were another two mechanicals along the way, but it was fantastic to see the students being able to repair issues themselves and soaking up mechanical knowledge throughout the course. Well done!
After some free time, fun at the Weddin Mountains with some wheelies, skids, and elevation challenges, it was time to return to school.
We made a safe return to school at 3pm after five hours in the saddle.
Yes, there were certainly some sore legs and back sides. It was a long day and students managed to complete 40km on the day.
Congratulations on your efforts.
