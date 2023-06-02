Grenfell Public School shows Variety

The variety club of Victoria came to our school last Wednesday and they were amazed at the welcome they received.
Many of the drivers have been participating in the bash for years and said never before have they received a welcome such as ours.
The students were certainly excited, and they gave them all a hero's welcome as they walked up the middle of our hall dressed up in costumes from the theme 'Under the Sea'.
Mrs Forde and her band of helpers made a delicious lunch for them before they departed on the next leg of their journey.
Whilst they were here, they donated some Lego and board games to our school.
On the very same day Mrs Kilby and the marimba band went to Cowra to compete at the eisteddfod.
They all looked wonderful and sounded amazing.
The group received a Highly Commended in the 'untuned percussion' section.
The students performed a medley of 'Grace and Favour' and 'Borris the Baseman'.
Congratulations Mrs Kilby and the dedicated group of students - we know the time and commitment you all give to make this happen.
