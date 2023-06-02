The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell Public School shows Variety

June 3 2023 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students playing the marimbas for a large audience. Image supplied.
Students playing the marimbas for a large audience. Image supplied.

The variety club of Victoria came to our school last Wednesday and they were amazed at the welcome they received.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.