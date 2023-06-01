The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Whispers: Lots coming for Festival

June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEALS ON WHEELS: Grenfell Meals On Wheels Community Luncheon will be held on Wednesday June 7 at the Bowling Club from 11.30am -2pm - cost $15. Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy a two-course meals, friendship and a great social outing. RSVPs are essential. Please call them today on 63432233 if you wish to attend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.