Weddin Whispers: Lots coming for Festival

MEALS ON WHEELS: Grenfell Meals On Wheels Community Luncheon will be held on Wednesday June 7 at the Bowling Club from 11.30am -2pm - cost $15. Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy a two-course meals, friendship and a great social outing. RSVPs are essential. Please call them today on 63432233 if you wish to attend.
Meals On Wheels and Community Transport hosted a lovely morning tea for Volunteers during Volunteer Week.
KEITH RITCHIE'S 100TH BIRTHDAY: Unfortunately, the planned birthday party on June 7 for Keith's 100th birthday in Grenfell has been cancelled. The family have issued the following. "In conjunction with his medical team, Dad has advised us that he does not feel up to the trip to Grenfell for his birthday. He acknowledges that he has a number of complex medical issues that require constant professional monitoring and that access to his medical team and facilities be readily available. Dad has asked us to cancel the function at the "Bowly" and he will remain in Orange for his birthday." Keith welcomes visitors at St Francis Aged Care in Clinton St Orange.
FOOTY TIME: The weather certainly is right for football (Rugby Union - Rugby League (both senior and Junior) and Soccer. Last week Grenfell Goannas travelled to Eugowra to contest the Donna Jones and Marilyn Horne Memorial Shield. This was a special day for both clubs who use this annual fixture to highlight cancer awareness. It was such a special day that it prompted 50-year-old Mark Horne to put the boots on again and have a run around. The Grenfell Goannas defeated the Eugowra Golden Eagles 64-4 and in doing so they retained the shield.
GRENFELL GARDEN CLUB INC. Members are reminded of the next meeting of the club will be held at Patina Gallery Grenfell on June 6 2pm, 166 Gooloogong Rd, Grenfell.
Please bring something sweet or savoury to share. I am looking forward to welcoming you to my creative space. See you there. Kathleen McCue. Publicity Officer.
POETRY BY FIRELIGHT: The Grenfell Dramatic Society presents "Poetry by Firelight" on Wednesday June 7 at the Rose Street Rooms at 7.30pm. Everyone is invited to come along, sit by the nice warm fire in a family friendly relaxed setting and hear or recite early Australian Poetry or even one of your own compositions. A gold coin donation includes light refreshments.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: We're so excited. 'Shorts' is the next production, launching Sunday of the June long weekend. Tickets are on sale at Raine & Horne Grenfell and will be available at the door. The Family friendly Henry Lawson Festival production "Shorts" program has been arranged between GDS and its baby, Youth Theatre. The program consist of five One-Act plays and two radio plays. Youth Theatre are contributing three of the One-Act plays.
The adult participation the program includes two comedy radio plays and two short comic One Act plays. The two plays have been written for GDS. "The Name Day" and "The Storyteller" The radio plays are vintage, from the era when radio was king.
Productions Sunday June 11 2pm, Monday June 12 2pm. Friday June 16 7.30pm and Saturday June 17 7.30pm.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to the family of Maria Nieuwkamp who passed away in the Netherlands. Her daughter Jo Beasley sent me this message. "It is with sadness to inform that on Sunday May 21 at 8.30pm Australian time, my mother Maria Nieuwkamp passed away peacefully." Maria and family owned Nieuwkamp's Bakery (now a private home) which is situated in Camp Street near the Memorial Gardens and Cenotaph. When Maria left Grenfell, she moved to Stradbroke Island for eight years before returning to live in the Netherlands. Our thoughts are with her children John, Garry, Patricia, Joanne, Tanya and Inger and their families.
Sympathy is also extended to the family of former resident Merel Cluff, who passed away May 20 aged 92 years. Merel was the loved wife of Lance (dec) and beloved mother of Ray, Gary and Allan.
Merel's funeral was held in Cowra on Friday May 26.
Lance Cluff was a former Station Master at Grenfell during the 1960's through to the early 1970's. The Cluffs won many garden competitions (both locally and with NSW Trains) for their outstanding displays at the station and nearby residence over many years.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 14. 3. 1. 12. 5 & 16. There was one five number winner who will receive $32 - No jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $3451 and the five number jackpot is $40. - next draw will be at the Bowling Club tonight.
Lions conduct meat raffles Friday nights @ Railway Hotel - Proceeds to our Henry Lawson Festival Entrant Camille Baldwin.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
