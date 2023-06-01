Weddin Whispers: Lots coming for Festival

KEITH RITCHIE'S 100TH BIRTHDAY: Unfortunately, the planned birthday party on June 7 for Keith's 100th birthday in Grenfell has been cancelled. The family have issued the following. "In conjunction with his medical team, Dad has advised us that he does not feel up to the trip to Grenfell for his birthday. He acknowledges that he has a number of complex medical issues that require constant professional monitoring and that access to his medical team and facilities be readily available. Dad has asked us to cancel the function at the "Bowly" and he will remain in Orange for his birthday." Keith welcomes visitors at St Francis Aged Care in Clinton St Orange.