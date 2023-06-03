The Grenfell Record
Big June line-up for Grenfell Dramatic Society

June 4 2023 - 9:17am
As Grenfell prepares for another Henry Lawson Festival of Arts, members of the Grenfell Dramatic Society are busy finalizing their festival activities.

