Big June line-up for Grenfell Dramatic Society

As Grenfell prepares for another Henry Lawson Festival of Arts, members of the Grenfell Dramatic Society are busy finalizing their festival activities.
The popular Poetry by Firelight will take place on Wednesday, June 7 around the wood fire in the kitchen at the Rose Street Theatre from 7.30pm.
All are welcome to come along to just listen to the poetry readings, or to take part.
Those reading or reciting poetry are asked to choose Australian poems, or of course budding writers are welcome to read something they have written themselves.
"Shorts" is the title of this year's Festival production. As the name suggests it is a programme of short plays, two by Grenfell Dramatic Society, three by the Youth Theatre members and two radio plays to take you back to pre television days when sitting around the family radio entertained us.
Afternoon matinee performances will be staged Sunday and Monday of the long week end at 2pm in the Little Theatre. The following weekend Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 there are evening performances at 7.30pm.
Tickets are now on sale at Raine & Horne Grenfell and any available tickets will be sold one hour before each performance at the theatre.
