Strong opposition for Grenfell Goannas

Last Sunday at Lawson Oval a good crowd turned up to be greeted by cool conditions and grey skies.
Grenfell won their Youth League match over Canowindra but they were defeated in both the League Tag and First Grade matches by Manildra.
Next Sunday, Grenfell are back on the road again when they make the long trek out to Condobolin to take on the Rams in Youth League (11.20am), League Tag (12.40pm), and First Grade (2.00pm).
The Condobolin First Grade team are currently undefeated and in the Woodbridge Cup at the moment there is probably no tougher assignment than meeting the Rams on their home turf.
YOUTH LEAGUE
Grenfell defeated the Canowindra Tigers 32-16 after leading 20-6 at half-time. Shortly after the break the Goannas led 24-6 but the Tigers fought back with two tries and although they were down 24-16 they had plenty of momentum.
The locals managed to wrestle back the ascendancy though, against a Tigers outfit who were hampered by losing two players to injury.
Best for the locals were Chase McFarlane (2 goals and a try), Players Player Brodie Loader (3 tries), Riley Bowerman (2 tries), and Marc O'Loughlin. Hayden Reid was the other try scorer.
LEAGUE TAG
The Girlannas were defeated 20-8 by Manildra after the visitors had led 14-4 at half-time.
Grenfell scored first through a Caitlin Dixon try but the Rhinos were quick to respond with two tries of their own and they took the lead 8-4.
A big moment in the game came on the stroke of half-time when Manildra went over for a converted try.
Grenfell tried hard in this match and at times they threatened the Manildra defence but the premiership favourites were too good on the day.
Breanna Anderson had a top game and was rewarded with the Players Player and she received good support from Chelsea Harveyson, Rachel Causer, Caitlin Dixon (1 try), and Casey Hewen (1 try).
FIRST GRADE
Grenfell had a good opportunity to upset the Rhinos on Sunday and although they were missing some regulars themselves the visitors were missing a number of key personnel.
The Goannas opened the scoring with a converted try but when they conceded a 6-pointer two minutes from half-time they went to the break down by 16-6.
When Manildra scored after the break and led 22-6 it looked like they could go right on with it but the Goannas hit back with two converted tries and appeared to be finishing over the top of the visitors with 10 left on the clock.
However the Manildra nerves were settled when the Goannas fumbled a bomb and a Rhinos player picked up the crumbs and scooted over from close range and this extended their lead to 28-18 with 5 minutes remaining.
A long range individual try from Nic Collett gave the Goannas a glimmer of hope but it was to no avail and Manildra prevailed 28-22.
Mitchell Stevens picked up the Players Player and other players to stand out on the day were Toby Barons (1 try), Marcus Paea, Frazer Ryder (1 try), Jay Anau, and Jai Purdie (1 try). Grenfell's other points came from a Nic Collett try and two goals from Kane Brooks.
