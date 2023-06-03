In the words of Lisa Carrick, community liaison officer at Country Education of Foundation of Australia, 'Organisations like CEF would not exist without our amazing volunteers'.
Our nomination for 2023 Katie Walker Outstanding Award was Jenny Armstrong. Many of you would know Jenny and see her quietly going about town and within the community promoting the cause.
This year's independent panel convened to consider all nominations and decide on the winner. It was a difficult decision for the panel, as all the nominations were of the highest calibre, showing the panel how outstanding all the volunteers are.
Jenny is a real glue in our committee. She is motivated to build a strong and connected community where individual abilities and differences are celebrated and supported, and within CEF of Grenfell this is reflected in her philosophy:
"If we, as in our community, don't look after the young people of the Weddin, who will?'
Jenny is our publicity officer. What you see and read in local and social media comes via Jenny. She is behind the camera, (rarely seen before it!) and uses technology to create exceptional exposure.
She has an eye out to promote the cause, initiating many of the fundraising activities and strengthening bonds with local community groups particularly the Lions Club.
Like other committee members, Jenny has and continues to support recipients maintaining a regular communication and catch up when they are back in town.
Jenny has developed a strong rapport with many of our recipients through her long-term employment at The Henry Lawson High School.
She actively encourages them to apply, liaising with other school staff, and reassures and provides information through the application and interview process.
As one recipient said:
"Jen is a hard-working member of the CEF community who willingly reaches out consistently to check in on my progress at Uni. Having such a friendly lady, like Jen as my support for the CEF scholarship, where she has always had my back and encourages me to keep going. Nevertheless, the volunteering Jen undertakes is exceptional for CEF and one day I hope to be just like Jen."
Every report period, there is one recipient who makes comments about Jen's support, and the difference she makes to them.
"The local foundation has done a fantastic job of supporting me both financially and communicating with me and making sure I'm alright. Big shout out to Jenny Armstrong for chasing us around and keeping us all updated."
It is Jenny's quiet unassuming manner, and ability to work hard, that makes her a highly valued team player, where her focus is always on our recipients and ensuring they have the support they need: she always takes that extra step to make a difference for our recipients and contribute to the strength of our committee.
Jenny has developed strong connections to the community, community groups and the recipients, past and present.
Her tireless and consistent work is an underlying strength of our committee: a strong and binding glue.
Congratulations Jenny on your nomination. You are an integral member of our organisation.
Congratulations to Robyn Phillips of CEF Gwydir who was presented the 2023 Katie Walker Award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.