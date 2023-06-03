The Grenfell Record
Jenny Armstrong nominated for 2023 Katie Walker Outstanding Award

By Margaret Carey
June 3 2023 - 1:33pm
In the words of Lisa Carrick, community liaison officer at Country Education of Foundation of Australia, 'Organisations like CEF would not exist without our amazing volunteers'.

