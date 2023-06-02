Ethan recognised for excellence

One of CEF of Grenfell's recipients is kicking some very high academic goals.
Ethan Skinner is in his fourth year of study of a double degree, a Bachelor of Mathematics/ Bachelor of Computer Science at the University of Wollongong. Ethan has really found his place and passion and is excelling.
On June 27, Ethan will be receiving two awards from the maths computing faculties.
The first is the University of Wollongong Alumni Bookshop Prize valued $200. It is awarded to the best performing student in the first three years of a four-year course or preceding the final year of an approved double degree program.
The second award is the Tibra Capital Prize for Double Degree B Mathematics/ Bachelor of Computing Science valued $500. This is awarded to the student with the best performance in the double degree Bachelor of Mathematics/ Bachelor of Computer Science.
This is an amazing achievement reflecting Ethan's outstanding results in his study. He has spoken about the subjects he enjoys: Real Analysis a prerequisite for Pure Mathematics; and Numerical Methods which explores a great variety of problem-solving methods, with a focus on implementing these methods through computer programming.
Back in 2021, Ethan was recognised for his academic achievements when he was admitted into the Golden Key International Honour Society. This Golden Key membership is restricted to students in the top 15% of their course studies.
Ethan is embracing his learning opportunities, and being recognised for his excellence. A fantastic outcome.
Congratulations Ethan.
