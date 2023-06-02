The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Ethan recognised for excellence

By Margaret Carey
June 2 2023 - 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of CEF of Grenfell's recipients is kicking some very high academic goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.