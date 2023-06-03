The Grenfell Record
Grenfell & District Senior Citizens committee hosts monthly meeting

June 3 2023 - 1:25pm
The monthly meeting of the Grenfell & District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee was held at Grenfell Bowing Club on May 23 and was attended by 10 members with three apologies, and one late-comer.

