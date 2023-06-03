Grenfell & District Senior Citizens committee hosts monthly meeting

The monthly meeting of the Grenfell & District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee was held at Grenfell Bowing Club on May 23 and was attended by 10 members with three apologies, and one late-comer.
Business arising from the previous meeting was reported as nil as all maintenance jobs had been finalised.
The Grant for new units has been delayed due to new Federal and State Governments who have changed the rules and President Dennis will have discussions to understand what is now required.
This will be discussed at the next meeting
The Fundraising Committee thanked all persons who made donations of produce and other goods for the street stall. The street stall was a great success.
Congratulations to Lain Thiele who won the trailer of wood, just in time for a warm winter.
The Gardening Committee advised that they still have to take action with the removal of the wisteria vine at the George St. units. Apart from this all other units were neat and tidy.
Drum Muster was a zero report
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, June 23 commencing at 3.30pm at the Bowling Club.
Anyone interested in helping with the Grenfell & District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee, which is a voluntary organisation, are most welcome.
Share your news
Want to share news, notes or achievements with the Grenfell community? Get in touch with the Grenfell Record editorial team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.