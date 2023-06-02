St Joseph's students have fun excursion

Toward the beginning of Term 2, the Kindergarten and Year 1 students of St Joseph's Primary School were fortunate enough to go on a local excursion.
The students boarded the bus alongside their teachers, and embarked on their journey to visit the Grenfell Multipurpose Service.
Excited to see the residents, the students chatted amongst one another as to what they were going to show them when they arrived. Once the bus arrived, the Students made their way into the venue where they were met by friendly staff.
The staff introduced the residents, and invited the students to make their way around the room, showcasing their class work and sharing what they have been achieving in the classroom.
Though a little shy at first, the students quickly began to warm to the Residents, and as conversations started to build, smiles and laughter filled the room.
The wonderful staff of the Grenfell Multipurpose Service provided a warm drink and a slice of delicious home-made chocolate brownie for the students and residents to enjoy.
If they weren't already thrilled, they were now. Once stories had been shared and it was time to head back to school. The students said their goodbyes to the residents, and made their way back onto the bus.
