St Joseph's students have fun excursion

June 2 2023 - 1:05pm
Henry and other students from St Joseph's Primary School visited the residents at the Grenfell Multipurpose Service. Image supplied.
Toward the beginning of Term 2, the Kindergarten and Year 1 students of St Joseph's Primary School were fortunate enough to go on a local excursion.

