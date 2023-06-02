Music to help Grenfell community connect

Music is a facet of human communication that transcends barriers and circumstances.
Its capacity to help and heal us when we are feeling overwhelmed and hopeless is recognised by many prominent and famous minds in quotes such as Hans Christian Anderson's "where words fail, music speaks", and "the best music is essentially there to provide you something to face the world with," (Bruce Springsteen).
In 2017, the Grenfell Men's Shed, Arts Outwest, and Weddin Community Health Services collaborated with youth from the Henry Lawson High School, and alongside other musical talents and production whizzes, created the local anthem 'Sunshine On The Peaks', a song with lyrics expressing ideas around mental health and the sense of peace that can come from of overcoming obstacles and returning home, where solace and meaning can be found.
As part of a wellbeing program, the song was used as a tool to connect generations and open up the topics of anxiety and depression, as well as the all-important aspects of making it through dark times: resilience and community.
This past musical success has inspired some Weddin Shire community members to come together and create a musical composition touching on similar themes.
Local artists Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley are working alongside devoted community volunteers and the Weddin Shire Suicide Prevention Project to produce a musical piece that will be presented at the Henry Lawson Festival this year.
"The song was inspired from a real conversation had to remind a young person of all the good things in life that make us feel happy and loved," Julie said.
"It is a song that comes straight from the heart and includes all aspects of a positive mindset. My intention was to create an uplifting antidote to depression and feelings of hopelessness. It works."
"We are hoping to bring the song to the community in order to record a video clip. It will feature local faces each singing a line of the song, with their workmates, families, or friends, in a place in the Weddin Shire of their choosing that speaks 'home' and 'community' to them.
We would love for this composition to compliment the efforts behind 'Sunshine On The Peaks' and resonate with the themes of mental health and wellbeing.
Our shire here in Weddin is a strong and interconnected community. Many of the happenings in our towns and villages are credited to volunteers, organisations, and those passionate about creating supports, activities, and safe spaces for others. We would like to highlight the amazing strength of our community in this musical piece, to bring everyone together with a song written in our backyard, produced by locals and hopefully performed by many of us. Its simple but poignant message of overcoming adversity will hopefully find a place in your heart, and you will find yourself humming along to a tune in celebration of our wonderful home.
If you would like to attend the launch of the song, you can do so by visiting the TAFE building in Melyra Street on June 10 at 9:30am, as part of the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts.
You can listen to the Grenfell Men's Shed 2017 production of Sunshine On The Peaks at https://artsoutwest.org.au/pf/song-writing-wellbeing-grenfell/
