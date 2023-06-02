The Grenfell Record
Music to help Grenfell community connect

By Jaime Elms
June 2 2023 - 2:42pm
Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley worked alongside devoted community volunteers and the Weddin Shire Suicide Prevention Project to produce a musical piece. Image supplied.
Music is a facet of human communication that transcends barriers and circumstances.

