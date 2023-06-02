Music to help Grenfell community connect

Our shire here in Weddin is a strong and interconnected community. Many of the happenings in our towns and villages are credited to volunteers, organisations, and those passionate about creating supports, activities, and safe spaces for others. We would like to highlight the amazing strength of our community in this musical piece, to bring everyone together with a song written in our backyard, produced by locals and hopefully performed by many of us. Its simple but poignant message of overcoming adversity will hopefully find a place in your heart, and you will find yourself humming along to a tune in celebration of our wonderful home.