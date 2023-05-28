The Grenfell Record
Sneaky Sound System set to headline Frost and Fire in Forbes

May 28 2023 - 3:44pm
Sydney Fire Dancers will add to the evening's entertainment at Forbes' Frost and Fire, Image supplied.
Australian music sensation Sneaky Sound System is the headline act for this year's Frost and Fire at Forbes Ski Dam, along with a swag of local and regional performing talent.

