Weddin Whispers: Weddin sees some Variety

HAPPY BIRTHDAYS: Teddy Simpson celebrated her 99th birthday on May 18.
Neil Hunt also had a happy 86th birthday on May 18. Happy birthday to both of you.
VARIETY NSW: The Variety NSW Bash is a weeklong adventure with 300 mates, exploring the dirt roads of NSW and the ACT. Along the way they visit some beautiful country towns, see parts of Australia you wouldn't otherwise visit, and the best bit is supporting kids to get a fair go.
The Bash commenced in Dubbo on Sunday May 21, travelled to Eugowra then overnight in Cowra. On May 22 the bash arrived at Greenethorpe Public School where the P&C, school and community members catered for over 300 'Bashers' with early morning breakfast (6.30am). From this the school raised enough money to get a new, large cubby house.
Following breakfast the dressed up group presented the students with gifts before they left on the adventure which will pass through many towns before arriving in Newcastle on May 27. Principal, Brent Cartwright thanked everyone in volved and the Grenfell Lions Club for donating their BBQ for the morning.
"It's so inspiring to watch the kids faces when the schools receive thousands of dollars in grants for things like swing sets, library books, musical instruments and sports equipment. It really pulls on your heart strings and makes you appreciate all the awesome work that Variety do". Paula - long-time NSW Basher said.
VARIETY 4WD ADVENTURE: The Variety Club of Victoria passed though Grenfell on Wednesday May 17, on their "Variety 4WD Adventure". They left from Shepparton in Vic. And were heading to Fraser Island in Qld. on their annual rally to raise funds for kids in need. The group stopped for a short break in Taylor Park before pushing on to their final destination and will arrive today May 25.
"WALLANGREEN": June long weekend, Wallangreen Sculpture Park, Bush House, Garden and Shed Gallery will be OPEN - Sat 10am -1pm, Sun 10am - 4pm and Mon 10am - 3pm.
Over 100 steel sculptures are displayed, including The Creation Clock, The Old Woman in The Shoe and a Copper water feature. Fun, and reflective sculptures are in the gardens for you to relax and enjoy. Children see Snow White and count the wombats. Gardens have been altered by age and rainfall patterns. Located at the Cnr. Fitch's Lane and Melyra Street.
Gate Entry is $8 (accompanied children free). Gate Monies raised go to support local charities; the Grenfell Men's Shed, Henry Lawson Festival & Grace Inc. For more information go to: www.grenfell.org.au/wallangreen
POETRY BY FIRELIGHT: The Grenfell Dramatic Society presents "Poetry by Firelight" on Wednesday June 7 at the Rose Street Rooms at 7.30pm. Everyone is invited to come along, sit by the nice warm fire in a family friendly relaxed setting and hear or recite early Australian Poetry or even one of your own compositions. A gold coin donation includes light refreshments.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: We're so excited. 'Shorts' is the next production, launching Sunday of the June long weekend. Tickets go on sale soon and will also be available at the door. The Family friendly Henry Lawson Festival production "Shorts" program has been arranged between GDS and its baby, Youth Theatre. The program consist of five One-Act plays and two radio plays. Youth Theatre are contributing three of the One-Act plays.
The adult participation the program includes two comedy radio plays and two short comic One Act plays. The two plays have been written for GDS. "The Name Day" and "The Storyteller" The radio plays are vintage, from the era when radio was king.
Productions Sunday June 11 2pm, Monday June 12, 2pm. Friday June 16, 7.30pm and Saturday June 17, 7.30pm.
PLAYFUL PUPPIES: Pip and Ruby are sisters who enjoy long walks and fun and games at the wonderful Grenfell Dog Park.
Why not check out the Grenfell Dog Park Facebook page to see when others may be down for a visit and fun?
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 4. 10 .20. 9. 11 & 1. There was one five number winner who will receive $44 - No jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $3254 and the five number jackpot is $32. - next draw will be at the Royal Hotel on tonight, May 25.
Lions conduct meat raffles Friday nights @ Railway Hotel - Proceeds to our Henry Lawson Festival Entrant Camille Baldwin.
Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto and the meat raffles. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones recently, including Ray "Chewy" Chew from Greenethorpe, Roberteena Evelyn Harriot Jones from Caragabal, Patricia Anne 'Pat' Brus and Paul Jerome Clarke from Grenfell. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
