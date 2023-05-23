Weddin Whispers: Weddin sees some Variety

GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: We're so excited. 'Shorts' is the next production, launching Sunday of the June long weekend. Tickets go on sale soon and will also be available at the door. The Family friendly Henry Lawson Festival production "Shorts" program has been arranged between GDS and its baby, Youth Theatre. The program consist of five One-Act plays and two radio plays. Youth Theatre are contributing three of the One-Act plays.