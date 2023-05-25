The Grenfell Goannas defeated the Eugowra Golden Eagles 64-4 last Sunday at Eugowra and in doing so they retained the Donna Jones and Marilyn Horne Memorial Shield.
This was a special day for both clubs who use this annual fixture to highlight cancer awareness. It was such a special day that it prompted 50-year-old Mark Horne to put the boots on again and have a run around.
This Sunday sees the Goannas at home for the second time this year and it should be a bumper day of footy with proceedings kicking off at 11.20am when Grenfell take on the Canowindra Tigers in Youth League.
The high flying Manildra Rhinos will be Grenfell's opponents in League Tag (12.40pm) and First Grade (2.00pm) and it will be a stern test for the locals as both Manildra teams are undefeated this season.
The Youth League boys had a bye last weekend and unfortunately Cargo have had to withdraw from the Youth League competition and as a result a new draw has been done.
The following are the match reports from last Sunday at Eugowra.
LEAGUE TAG
The Grenfell Girlannas defeated the Eugowra Geagles 34-4 after leading 20 nil at half-time.
This match was much closer than what the score suggests and it was only some good last ditch tagging by Grenfell that shut down a number Geagles try scoring opportunities.
Best for Grenfell were Chelsea Harveyson, Rachel Causer, Olivia Berry, Chloe Madgwick, and Teleitha O'Byrne.
Teleitha also picked up the Players Player and the Goannas Club wish Sophie Berry a speedy recovery from the shoulder injury that she suffered on the day.
FIRST GRADE
Grenfell were in control of this match at half-time when they led by 38-4 and they went on with it in the second half to record a 64-4 victory.
Although the Goannas were too strong for a small and inexperienced Eugowra outfit nobody could question the effort put in by the locals who put their bodies on the line against a much bigger opposition.
The Goannas had plenty of possession in the first half and this coupled with some big charges by their forwards set the tone for the match.
The Goannas were best served by speedy centre Jake Pollard, Ty Ashe, Mitchell Stevens, Jay Anau, Marcus Paea and Jarrad Wilson. Young winger Tyler Stevens picked up the Players Player award.
