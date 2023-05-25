The Grenfell Record
Grenfell Goannas have retained the Donna Jones and Marilyn Horne Memorial Shield

By Gary Holmes
May 25 2023 - 11:00am
The Grenfell Goannas defeated the Eugowra Golden Eagles 64-4 last Sunday at Eugowra and in doing so they retained the Donna Jones and Marilyn Horne Memorial Shield.

