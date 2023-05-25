Henry Lawson High School students find success at Dubbo Show

Student Representatives Council Brings Joy to Local MPS with Sponge Painting Activity:
Every fortnight, four members of the Student Representative Council (SRC) from our school head to the local MPS to run activities with the residents.
On the last visit, the students and residents tried their hands at sponge painting, and it was a heart-warming experience for everyone involved.
The photos from the day show the joy and happiness on the faces of both the students and the residents. It was clear that they were enjoying each other's company and the activity itself.
The students did a fantastic job of engaging the residents and making sure everyone had a great time.
As a school, we are proud to have such dedicated and compassionate students who are willing to give back to their local community.
The SRC's visits to the MPS are an excellent opportunity for them to develop their leadership and communication skills while making a positive impact on the lives of others.
We would like to extend our thanks to April Hedley, the staff, and the residents of the MPS for their warm welcome and for giving our students the chance to contribute to their community in such a meaningful way.
We are grateful for the opportunity to work together and create moments of joy and happiness for everyone involved.
We look forward to continuing this partnership and exploring new and exciting activities that will bring our students and the MPS residents together.
We hope that our visits will continue to inspire our students to be active and engaged members of their community, both now and in the future.
Dubbo Show:
The Henry Lawson High School had a highly successful Dubbo Show. Well done to all students who participated in this years Dubbo Show.
Our sheep team consisted of Bridie Forde, Daniel Lutherborrow, Ella Mitton, Brodie Petty, Alyssa Heathcote and Noah Griffin (Absent in photo). Our Cattle team who consisted of Georgie Dunn, Harrison Forde, Michelle Walker, Amber Taylor and Dana Yerbury (Absent in photo).
Congratulations also to Michelle Walker who was a beef cattle paraders finalist ranking top 10 in a class of at least 85 competitors and Harrison Forde who was a semi finalist being in the top 25 competitors. This was commendable given the standard of the competition.
Thank you to Shane and Hannah Troth, Phillip and Lorette Walmsley and Nigel Hazel for donating hay for our show animals.
Highlights were:
All of the students competed well and were a credit to the school. A huge thank you to The Southorn family for loaning their Angus cattle and The Mullany for loaning their Border Leicester sheep.
We would also like to thank Shaun Wilson, Shannon Petty, and Tony Heathcote for assisting with shearing during the year and Damian Pout for clipping our cattle.
Lastly a big thank you to our shirt sponsors Lachlan Fertilizers and Heather Walker and Scott Baker for assisting with the show.
