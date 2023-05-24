Grenfell Public School nurtures the values of being respectful, responsible and resilient in our community of learners.
We reside on the country of the Wiradjuri people, where we acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land and pay respect to the elders past, present and emerging.
Our school constantly partners with our community to celebrate and share in:
These close partnerships offer our younger generation inspiration for a future full of high expectations and ever-expanding opportunities.
Students and their individual needs are our core business, and the current school plan is strongly focused on continuous improvement in literacy and numeracy, high-expectation relationships and professional learning for staff to ensure we are engaged in current educational development.
Our school is staffed with dedicated and passionate personnel, who continually strive to offer our students authentic learning opportunities that foster individual development and success. High-expectation relationships mean there are ample opportunities to connect, communicate, learn and reflect on where we are in our learning journey.
Grenfell Public School prides itself on being inclusive and offering its students a diverse and engaging curriculum.
Some of the exciting programs on offer include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), Kitchen Garden, marimbas, debating and numerous sporting teams.
Students at Grenfell Public enjoy a strong connection with their community, celebrating and sharing in special events such as the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts, NAIDOC Day, Anzac Day and Grenfell Show. All of these provide students with a range of opportunities to share their knowledge, showcase their talent in the arts and enhance their understanding of our nation's history.
Grenfell Public School is all about learning, opportunity and connection. For more information about the school and enrolments in 2024, please visit grenfell-p.schools.nsw.gov.au.
Henry Lawson High School is committed to a high-expectations culture in leading our students to become responsible and successful learners focused on academic growth and excellence.
To achieve student learning success and wellbeing, we are committed to quality professional practice and strong community partnerships. These contribute to our culture of academic rigour in an inclusive school environment that is positive and respectful, and maximises student learning growth.
Our curriculum is diverse, catering for a wide range of interests and needs. Quality learning takes place using current technologies, with a strong emphasis on developing thinking skills and independent learning.
Our students learn in a positive and respectful atmosphere, where both their achievements and efforts are valued and recognised.
Henry Lawson High School is well-resourced with specialist spaces such as: industry-standard hospitality, metal fabrication and primary industry facilities; STEM space; a 10-hectare farm; and a well-resourced library/learning hub.
We also offer breakout and wellbeing spaces including Lawson's Lounge, Henry's Haven and Stan's Study available to students and visiting external specialists. These spaces are staffed with full-time counsellors, a student support officer and a careers adviser.
Our outdoor basketball/netball courts have recently been resurfaced and refurbished along with new cricket nets and football posts, and the multipurpose hall has a new sound, light and visual system.
Please visit henrylawso-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.