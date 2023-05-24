Learning, opportunity and connection at Grenfell Public School Advertising Feature

Grenfell Public School nurtures the values of being respectful, responsible and resilient in our community of learners.

We reside on the country of the Wiradjuri people, where we acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land and pay respect to the elders past, present and emerging.

Our school constantly partners with our community to celebrate and share in:

the deep history of our town

the vast experiences available within the field of the arts

sporting experiences, promoting both participation and excellence

local rural industry and development

environmental appreciation and protection

These close partnerships offer our younger generation inspiration for a future full of high expectations and ever-expanding opportunities.

Students and their individual needs are our core business, and the current school plan is strongly focused on continuous improvement in literacy and numeracy, high-expectation relationships and professional learning for staff to ensure we are engaged in current educational development.

Our school is staffed with dedicated and passionate personnel, who continually strive to offer our students authentic learning opportunities that foster individual development and success. High-expectation relationships mean there are ample opportunities to connect, communicate, learn and reflect on where we are in our learning journey.

Grenfell Public School prides itself on being inclusive and offering its students a diverse and engaging curriculum.

Some of the exciting programs on offer include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), Kitchen Garden, marimbas, debating and numerous sporting teams.

Students at Grenfell Public enjoy a strong connection with their community, celebrating and sharing in special events such as the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts, NAIDOC Day, Anzac Day and Grenfell Show. All of these provide students with a range of opportunities to share their knowledge, showcase their talent in the arts and enhance their understanding of our nation's history.

Grenfell Public School is all about learning, opportunity and connection. For more information about the school and enrolments in 2024, please visit grenfell-p.schools.nsw.gov.au.



Learning, opportunity and connection at Grenfell Public School. Pictures supplied