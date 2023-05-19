Henry Lawson High offers diverse and quality curriculum Advertising Feature

Henry Lawson High School is committed to a high-expectations culture in leading our students to become responsible and successful learners focused on academic growth and excellence.

To achieve student learning success and wellbeing, we are committed to quality professional practice and strong community partnerships. These contribute to our culture of academic rigour in an inclusive school environment that is positive and respectful, and maximises student learning growth.

Our curriculum is diverse, catering for a wide range of interests and needs. Quality learning takes place using current technologies, with a strong emphasis on developing thinking skills and independent learning.

Our students learn in a positive and respectful atmosphere, where both their achievements and efforts are valued and recognised.

Henry Lawson High School is well-resourced with specialist spaces such as: industry-standard hospitality, metal fabrication and primary industry facilities; STEM space; a 10-hectare farm; and a well-resourced library/learning hub.

We also offer breakout and wellbeing spaces including Lawson's Lounge, Henry's Haven and Stan's Study available to students and visiting external specialists. These spaces are staffed with full-time counsellors, a student support officer and a careers adviser.

Our outdoor basketball/netball courts have recently been resurfaced and refurbished along with new cricket nets and football posts, and the multipurpose hall has a new sound, light and visual system.

Please visit henrylawso-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.

Henry Lawson High School students on Anzac Day. Pictures supplied

The outdoor netball and basketball courts have recently been resurfaced.