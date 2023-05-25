The Grenfell Record
Bird expert to speak in Grenfell

May 26 2023 - 9:24am
Woodland bird conservation will be on the agenda at a Swift Parrot identification and habitat management workshop at the Grenfell Bowling Club on Wednesday, May 31.

