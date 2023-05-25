Bird expert to speak in Grenfell

Woodland bird conservation will be on the agenda at a Swift Parrot identification and habitat management workshop at the Grenfell Bowling Club on Wednesday, May 31.
Jayden Gunn, the Central NSW woodland birds project coordinator for BirdLife Australia will lead the discussions.
Scott Hickman, facilitator for Mid Lachlan Landcare's Growing the Grazing Revolution, will give his insights on how farmers can graze woodlands profitably and also encourage native vegetation regeneration.
Starting at 8.30am Jayden and Scott will address the workshop until 9.45am followed by a field walk and discussion between 10.15am and 11.30am.
There will also be a local weeds officer from Weddin and Cabonne Shires to speak on weed identification and invasive weeds. Attendees are asked to wear suitable outdoor clothing for a paddock walk.
During the warmer months the Winter Parrott breeds in Tasmania and then during the cooler months migrates to woodland habitats in south eastern mainland Australia - including Central West NSW - for non-breeding activities such as foraging on nectar and lerp.
The Swift Parrot is a slim, medium-sized parrot about 25cm long, weighing about 65g. Its body is mostly bright green, and the forehead to throat is crimson and there is a crimson patch at the bend of the wing.
A distinctive feature from a distance is its long (12cm), thin tail, which is dark red, setting it apart from other Lorikeets and Parrots.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Thursday, May 26 to Stephen Pereira on 0409 814 182 or via email at stephen.pereira@lls.nsw.gov.au
