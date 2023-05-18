Mixed results for Grenfell Rugby squads

Grenfell hosted the Cootamundra Tri Colours on Saturday. The Coota women were red hot favourites to win the game as an established side and having the bonus of several ex-Harden players.
Harden won the competition last year but didn't manage to field a side this year. Coota came out firing and attacked the line solidly for the first five minutes of the game.
Great defence and a bit of magic saw Taylah score a try for the Pinks which Kenzie converted and the home side was up 7 nil. Grenfell sustained the attack and a kick ahead by Tahnee nearly saw another try to the Pinks. Bridget then scored a try, Kenzie converted, and the Pinks led 14 nil.
Cootamundra weren't finished yet and scored a converted try to bring the score to 14-7 to the home side. Betty made her presence felt with some great clean outs and showed everyone how to throw a dummy pass on more than one occasion.
Coota launched a sustained attack on the Grenfell line in the last five minutes of the game, but the Pinks held out and the final score was a win to our girls 14-7. 3 points went to Casey H, 2 points to Caitlin and 1 point was shared between Casey W and Betty. Taylah got players player.
Unfortunately, the men did not enjoy the same success. A shortage of players saw Isaac in the run-on squad, and Sam Allen as the only reserve.
A nasty injury to Miles seven minutes into the game saw Sam run on and Grenfell no longer had a reserve bench. Coota opened the scoring with an unconverted try and then Olly slotted over a penalty for Grenfell to bring the score to 5-3 in favour of the visitors.
Coota then went on a try scoring spree and the halftime score was 29-3.
Despite a good opening attack from Grenfell in the second half, Coota continued to dominate the game. Full time saw the visitors win 65-3. 3 points and players player went to Olly, 2 points to Jarrad and 1 point to Hugh. Thanks to referee Nathan, who refereed both games.
The Pinks have a bye for the next two weeks and the men travel to Harden on May 20 and host newcomers Blayney on May 27. Keep up with all the rugby news on our Facebook page, Grenfell Rugby Union Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.