Weddin Whispers: New experience for students

KEITH RITCHIE: Local identity Keith Ritchie will turn100 on June 7. To commemorate this milestone, Keith's family is organising a special day for him at the Grenfell Bowling Club Dining Room where members of the public are invited to pop in and say happy birthday.
I believe this day also coincides with a Meals On Wheels function at the club on the day, hence many of Keith's long-time friends will be in attendance. I will have further information as the day draws closer.
LIONS CLUB DONATION: This term students from Grenfell Public School have been fortunate enough to attend Boys To The Bush. 'Boys To The Bush' is a registered not for profit community-based charity, that focuses on preventative and early intervention strategies for young males. It has a proven history of being able to engage with and improve outcomes for young males. They offer a range of programs supporting boys to become better men in the future.
Over the course of 5 weeks the boys have the opportunity to attend local businesses and hear from staff as to what their role is and what makes a good employee, they work on team building activities, where they support their peers and show consideration of each other's differences. The leaders of the group continually point out to the boys what respect is in every situation-what it looks like, sounds like and feels like for those around them. The school approached a number of businesses and community groups to seek sponsorship so that our students can participate.
Terry Carroll, representative from the Grenfell Lions club, came to the school on Tuesday May 16 to present a very generous donation of $1500 to our school. Grenfell Public school is truly appreciative of our community's support, and we can see already the positive impact this program is having on our young boys. Thank you to our community. Thank you to the Community and the Grenfell Lions Club (Contributed).
NOSTALGIC VISIT: Former Resident and Teacher at The Henry Lawson High School, Geoff Wooldridge and his wife Janelle paid a visit to Grenfell this week. Geoff and Janelle now reside in Bonny Hills, south of Port Macquarie.
The Wooldridges have been touring and had a few days at the Lions' free camp at the Historic Railway Station. Whilst in town they caught up with many friends including Sue and Justyn Armstrong, Rose Diprose and of course his famous Rugby Union tragics. No doubt the get together with his Rugby friends brought back many stories.
CARAGABAL HALL: The Caragabal Hall Market Day will be held this Sunday May 21. Doors open at 8am. Everyone is invited to come along and support this fundraiser for the hall. There will clothes, Bric a brac, candles, herbs and spices, food and drinks, tea and coffee and more. $15 per stall. Contact Donna 0410 800 855 Sue 0439 608 427.
HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL OF ARTS: The Festival is just three weeks away so start planning an extraordinary June long weekend now. The festival is a tribute to Lawson's legendary Australian stories and poetry were acclaimed throughout his life and showcases the region's heritage and tourist attractions with entertainment for everyone including a vibrant street parade and party, market stalls and performers. This year will see the introduction of a Friday Night Market with local musicians, food and drinks vendors to kickstart the weekend. Saturday's main event will see the return of the festival's much loved street parade and then the party gets started with busking, roving street entertainment, live music and an array of market stalls.
AUTUMN: What a wonderful time of the year! One only has to take a walk around our lovely town, the Endemic Gardens/O'Brien's Hill, the Country Club or Comps Dam to name a few to see the magnificent colours of Autumn Why not try it?
RED CROSS: Grenfell Red Cross is seeking new members and advise monthly meetings are held on the 4th Friday of the month at the Bowling Club where everyone is welcome Membership - $10.
CHRISTIAN BOOKSHOP INC. The Grenfell Christian Bookshop AGM will be held Saturday May 27 at 10am in Uniting Church Hall Meeting Room. A General Meeting will follow. All Welcome. It would be great to have at least two representatives from each denomination. Items for the agenda maybe placed on the Bookshop Notice Board before May 20.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 15, 1, 18, 14, 12 and 11. There was one five number winner who will receive $36 - No jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $3091 and the five number jackpot is $44. - next draw will be at the Railway on Thursday May 18.
Lions conduct meat raffles Friday nights at Railway Hotel - Proceeds to their Henry Lawson Festival Entrant Camille Baldwin.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
