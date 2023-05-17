The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: New experience for students

May 18 2023 - 8:00am
KEITH RITCHIE: Local identity Keith Ritchie will turn100 on June 7. To commemorate this milestone, Keith's family is organising a special day for him at the Grenfell Bowling Club Dining Room where members of the public are invited to pop in and say happy birthday.

