Students learn to build resilience

On Thursday, Nicholas Timmings connected with students as part of Olympics Unleashed.
Students learnt from Nicholas Timmings's Olympic journey on how to build resilience, the importance of setting goals and how to find what you are passionate about.
Students heard firsthand from Nicholas Timmings about how he overcame challenges to compete in Skeleton at a very high level, and how some lessons he learned in sport can help them to be the best they can be - whether that's in school, at home, on the sporting field or with friends.
The Henry Lawson 16's rugby league team had an exciting day out to West Wylong for their first league match of the year. Spirits were high and the boys were keen to jump on the field to test the opposing team.
They were faced with touch opposition, but that wouldn't stop two tries from Brodie Loader scoring under the posts and Braydon Smith marching his way through defence to cross in the second half. Both tries were converted by Chase McFarlane whose kicking form was dialled in.
The opposing team proved too strong, however that wouldn't dampen spirits with many positives to be drawn out of the match such improved tackling, offensive play and confidence.
Well done to our swimmers who competed at the 2023 NSW CHS Swimming Championships in Sydney.
Our swimmers had some great performances, with both top 10 and top 20 finishes and lots of PBs.
In the 16 years 4x50m freestyle relay, Mikayla, Xanthe, Sophie and Marley finished 8th in the final out of 27 relay teams. A fantastic result!
Our 15 years boys relay team of Dylan, Jethro, Harry and Ryan were unlucky not to make the final finishing 11th with an 8.6 second PB and our 13 years girls relay team of Lisbeth, Maddison,
Natalie and Adelaide had a great swim taking four seconds from their entry time to finish 22nd.
Congratulations all our swimmers on a great three days of racing.
