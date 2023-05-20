Looking at a century of rugby league in Grenfell

This year marks 100 years since Rugby League's Group 9 formed at the Grand Hotel, Harden on April 26, 1923.
Its clubs spent the first half century preoccupied with possessing the Holy Grail - the Maher Cup - leading the Group to produce the best football west of Sydney and for Grenfell to attract some outstanding players.
The first was Frank Burge, who in 2008 was included in the Australian Rugby League team of the century. His introduction to Grenfell was a near riot at Cowra in May 1925 where the referee was attacked before more than 3,000 people.
The visiting team had to make a hasty exit in cars. The following week Burge returned to the Big Smoke after suffering broken ribs at Temora.
The team included schoolteacher Ernie Mills, nicknamed Bigga after his Southern Tablelands birthplace. Mills left Grenfell in 1927 for Huddersfield, where he played 386 matches and became one of the top try-scorers in English rugby league history.
An attractive salary enticed Burge back for 1926, but again he cut his country sojourn short, returning to the less hazardous environment of Glebe. Well known to Burge was Welshman Ben Gronow, a veteran of almost four hundred matches with Huddersfield, who replaced him at Grenfell.
His decision to settle in Grenfell remains a mystery. He had expressed an interest in farming and perhaps with one of his children suffering from a respitory illness the dryer climate attracted.
As soon as he hit town Gronow's Grenfell began preparing for the club's first Maher Cup challenge, by defeating arch-rivals Forbes, and then Young, before thousands of spectators.
However, when Cup holders Cootamundra announced they would protest if Gronow played - he had been in town only 19 of the required 28 days - Grenfell forfeited their red-hot chance.
When Grenfell finally made their Maher Cup debut at Cootamundra on 20 July 1927, Frank Burge reappeared to advise the team, which now included fellow Glebeites, State winger Jack Toohey and five-eighth Charlie Ricketts.
The Forbes Advocate's Grenfell scribe wrote:
"There is not the slightest doubt that a very large proportion of our population considers that on the result of a football match depends the stability of the town and district. It appears to matter little to them whether the crops languish for want of moisture or stock perish for the want of grass, so long as the 'Royal Blues' win the next football match. Extraordinary preparations were made ..."
However, hopes faded when seven minutes in, the leg of Otto Jaeger (a top fullback imported from Orange) snapped. Coota prevailed 8-3.
A decade later Grenfell still had not savoured a Maher Cup victory. Its businesspeople were determined to change that.
In 1938 they bought five players including two of St. George's best: 'Chikka' Rice and Grenfell native Mick Crowe. Young held the Holy Grail. Both town's streets were emptied. Rice's shoulder played up and the Cherrypickers won 16-11.
Prior to the season's second challenge Rice fell into dispute with the club and left town. Mick Crowe captained. At four-all Crowe was sent off after knocking out tough centre Abe Hall. Young had another narrow victory.
The next year the Grenfell Greens doubled down, importing five more players. They again finished a man short in May, when Crowe left the field early with a dislocated shoulder. Young 7 Grenfell 2.
Even more imports were recruited for the next challenge. Just two of the team were locals, and only one, club secretary 'Sorlie' Crowe (Mick's brother), was unpaid.
The day of the match they found the ground flooded and the raging Bulla Creek likely to sweep Grenfell's supporters from their vehicles.
Following postponement Young again won narrowly 13-9, leaving Grenfell with no hope of paying the wages bill. Within a week most imports had left town. In 1940 a chastened Grenfell failed to field a team.
Although positioned 11th of 12 teams on the Group 9 Competition table, in 1950 the Maher Cup was finally secured under the leadership of South Sydney's Clem Kennedy, with a one-point win at Junee.
The tactically-savy five-eighth gave a brilliant display and coached the club to three further defences until season's end. Without Kennedy the Cup was lost (to West Wyalong 6-5) in the first match of 1951.
Grenfell's final fling came on the September 13, 1952 when they ended Gundagai's record-breaking 24 Maher Cup match run.
Composed mostly of locals and led by stannd-in coach, New Zealand shearer Bill Parker, the now black and white team blitzed the boys from the Murrumbidgee with three unanswered second half tries.
Around 9pm Allan Marland headed the returning parade of heroes on his tractor followed by 234 sets of car horns. A thousand or so gathered in Main Street where the Pavlakis family had prepared a sumptous feast.
