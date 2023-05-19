Students work on inclusive playspaces

Last Week, a group of students from Kindergarten to Year 6 worked with Kim Becherand - Head of Inclusive Play at Touched by Olivia, creators of Livvi's Place inclusive playspaces to share some ideas for the new Inclusive Playground at Taylor Park.
Students had some discussion on inclusive playspaces and created detailed drawings to assist with the design.
We received a lovely message from Kim following her visit.
"A huge thank you from the Touched by Olivia Foundation and Weddin Shire Council for the work done by your students designing the inclusive playspace to come at Taylor Park, Grenfell," Kim said.
"Your students were engaged and insightful into what inclusion means. They shared how to create a playspace where everyone will feel safe and welcome, will want to play often and together, and the benefits of play and healthy, active, fun for the whole community.
"Their input was thoughtful and detailed and will influence the design greatly. We will share the concept designs with the students in the coming months - I know the students will have invaluable feedback!"
Students were busy last week creating special gifts and cards for their mothers or other special people in class.
Some gifts created included handmade beads, macrame lanterns and painted magnets. We hope all our mothers had a lovely day on Sunday.
