The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Students work on inclusive playspaces

May 19 2023 - 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Week, a group of students from Kindergarten to Year 6 worked with Kim Becherand - Head of Inclusive Play at Touched by Olivia, creators of Livvi's Place inclusive playspaces to share some ideas for the new Inclusive Playground at Taylor Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.