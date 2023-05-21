CEF building funds for 2024 scholarships

CEF of Grenfell are in full swing in building their funds for 2024 scholarships.
The street stall at the end of April was very successful. The committee really enjoyed engaging with all the community members who purchased the goodies and bought raffle tickets for the popular prize of the $200 open order at The Tin Cupboard. Lucky Jackie Gault was the winner.
We have just started selling tickets in our 200 Club. Again, there are great prizes generously donated by local businesses: first is a $200 open order at Grenfell Shoes; second is a $50 voucher from Criterion Hotel; and third is a $50 voucher from Unwind.
Watch out for Ron and Jan McLelland selling tickets, or contact them. Boxes are $5 each.
We continue to work with other organisations in town. We helped the Grenfell Lions Club with the barbeque at Night of Lights.
We assisted with the canteen and the sale of programs and tickets out at the Grenfell Picnic Races, and we are back on the Grenfell Rugby club gates for all the home matches.
What, though, makes our funds really grow are all the ongoing sponsorships from community groups, local businesses and individuals. All that support is really appreciated.
As the end of the financial year approaches, it is a timely reminder, that if you are still to make a donation this financial year, now is a good time.
Our recipients are well into their studies and learnings. They will be submitting their mid-year reports in June, and we get to hear all the news about how they are going.
Though we do hear a lot from them: moving, work placement, getting a part time job, enjoying second year so much more than first year, adjusting to life away from home and the interesting and thought-provoking things they are learning.
If you want to know more about us, either find us on Facebook or send an email: cefgrenfell@gmail.com.
