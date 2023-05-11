Levy increase is a 'disaster'

The decision by the NSW Government to increase the Emergency Services Levy will make it much harder, and in some regional, rural and remote local government areas impossible for Councils to provide essential services, according to Weddin mayor Craig Bembrick.
"Our highly respected volunteers and the critical services provided from the NSW Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Services and State Emergency Services will be affected across our communities under the recent decision by the new NSW Government," Cr Bembrick said.
"It will make it challenging for Councils to provide the same level of standard for essential services in the communities these wonderful volunteers reside.
"Frankly, the Emergency Services Levy is a disaster following on the heels of COVID and so many natural disasters in this region.
"Council has no control over the sky rocketing increases in the Emergency Services Levy, the State does.
"At the same time it is not incentivised to manage its costs. This State imposed Levy will mean an additional $95,000 (for Weddin) with no subsidy received.
"The last financial year saw Council's current ESL payment sit at $292,660.28.
To put this into context, Council's expected increase in rate income for 2023/2024 will be $109,597 meaning that 87% of the increase in rate income will be absorbed by the Emergency Services Levy.
"And it's not just the levy, assets like our Red Fleet of local Rural Fire Services go on Councils books, although they are technically owned by the State Government.
"Councils do not control these services and cannot make operational decisions regarding the management of these assets.
"Requiring that local government recover the costs of state government activities is the most transparent example of cost shifting we have recently experienced," Cr Bembrick said.
Mayor Bembrick said with limited capacity to increase revenue, Councils must reduce services to account for these costs.
"This is simply unpalatable."
