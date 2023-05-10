Weddin Whispers: Family and friends celebrate 70 years

70th BIRTHDAY CELERATIONS: Family and friends helped Jenn Graham celebrate her 70th birthday at a beautifully decorated Unwind on Saturday, April 29.
Jenn's family drove from Adelaide, Newcastle and the Hunter Valley for the weekend.
The colour scheme for the evening was purple and red and was prompted by the first line of Jenny Joseph's poem, "Warning" - "When I am an old woman I shall wear purple, with a red hat which doesn't go, and doesn't suit me..." The meal was delicious, the music (provided by "Shindig's" Tony & Julie) was excellent, the dancing was vigorous and the singing was loud! All in all, it was a brilliant way to celebrate and Jenn is now a very happy 70 year-old.
FAMILY CATCH UP: Joan McSpadden enjoyed a visit from her family prior to the RSL Dining in Night. Her son Gary, granddaughters Janelle McSpadden and Karen Eyre and their friends Chris Mayne and Andrew Kalamiotis, grandson David Armstrong, son in law Ian Armstrong (and of course Jenny taking the photo)
The family love spending tome with 'Nanny Mac' whenever possible.
STOKES FAMILY: Neville Stokes (Grenfell) and his brothers Geoffrey (Cooma) and Jim (Penrith) attended the RSL Dining in Night at the Grenfell Country Club. Whilst in town the boys caught up with their brother Allen who is recovering following his accident.
SURPRISE MEETING: When Terry and I were in Sydney to receive our OAMs on May 2 I saw on the programme that Squadron Leader Del Maree Gaudry was also receiving a Conspicuous Service Cross for outstanding achievement in the implementation of the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security and in the welfare and mental well-being of the Royal Australian Air Force members.
Del, now retired was in Grenfell on March 9 2022 to present Kathleen Meryle Smith OAM (dec'd) with an Aussie Hero Quilt, framed memento and Certificate of Commemoration on the occasion of her 100th birthday. The aim of the initiative was to present every veteran who turned 100 in the Centenary Year of the Royal Australian Air Force.
THE GRENFELL GIRL GUIDES: The AGM of the support team will be Tuesday May 16 at the Guide Hall at 4.30pm. The group supports the Guides, Leaders and Guiding in Grenfell and raises funds to help pay our bills etc.
They encourage as many residents as possible to join for a chat and a cuppa and enjoy some delicious afternoon tea.
For catering purposes, please RSVP to Rosella on 0429 631 505 by Monday May 15.
RED CROSS: Local Branch members have had a busy time during March manning three stalls seeking generous donations and again April with their regular street stall.
Red Cross mobilises the power of humanity to bring people and communities together in times of need and builds on community strengths to achieve. All funds go to Red Cross for Humanity. Grenfell Red Cross is seeking new members and advise monthly meetings are held on the 4th Friday of the month at the Bowling Club where everyone is welcome Membership - $10.
LEISURE GROUP: The Grenfell Uniting Church Leisure Group term two commenced on May 4. It is not too late to come along. Courses available are Art with Kathleen McCue, Needlework and more, Papercrafts; Card-Making, Basic Sewing Machine Skills etc.
Costs are $3 per week which includes morning tea. Enquiries contact Norma Walker 6343 1809.
THANK YOU: "I recently lost my mother, Patricia Aston, who was a lifetime resident of Grenfell. On behalf of the family, I would like to thank those who attended her Funeral on Friday, April 21. Also thank you to those who could not attend but phoned or sent messages of condolence and support. Kind regards, Yvonne, Mark, Samantha, Ben and families."
CHRISTIAN BOOKSHOP INC. The Grenfell Christian Bookshop AGM will be held Saturday May 27 at 10am in Uniting Church Hall Meeting Room. A General Meeting will follow. All Welcome. It would be great to have at least two representatives from each denomination. Items for the agenda maybe placed on the Bookshop Notice Board before May 20.
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Residents were saddened to learn of the passing of former resident 'Theo'- Theo Theodosiou 19/12/1934 - 7/5/2023. His funeral will be held on Monday May 15 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Kingston (ACT) at 1.30pm. The burial will be held afterwards at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers they would appreciate donations to Clare Holland House.
Anthea Theodoridis posted on Facebook "Today (May 7) at 4am this cheeky, hard-working, "larger than life" man took his last breath, busy working and telling stories until the end. We love you, Dad." Sympathy is extended to his wife Susie and children Andrea, Peter, Billy and families.
Sympathy is also extended to David, Donna, Tracey and families on the passing of their mother Jean Lorraine Stonham, Jean's funeral was in Grenfell on May 5.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
