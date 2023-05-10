Weddin Whispers: Family and friends celebrate 70 years

The colour scheme for the evening was purple and red and was prompted by the first line of Jenny Joseph's poem, "Warning" - "When I am an old woman I shall wear purple, with a red hat which doesn't go, and doesn't suit me..." The meal was delicious, the music (provided by "Shindig's" Tony & Julie) was excellent, the dancing was vigorous and the singing was loud! All in all, it was a brilliant way to celebrate and Jenn is now a very happy 70 year-old.