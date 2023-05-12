Council appoints Infrastructure Director

Weddin Council has formally announce that Linda Woods has been appointed as Weddin Shire Council's Director of Infrastructure Services.
Linda commenced with Council in late 2019 as the Special Projects Engineer before being promoted to the Team Leader - Engineering. She has been acting in the position of Director of Infrastructure Services.
With over 27 years of local government experience and working in a variety of roles with a number of councils including Customer Service Officer, Works Officer and Works Engineer and now to a Council executive.
Linda has received an Associate Degree in Engineering Majoring in Civil Engineering from the University of Queensland.
Linda also specialises in work, health and safety and received prior qualifications relating to this important and fundamental function of Council.
Weddin Shire Council's General Manager, Noreen Vu said Linda is well respected in the Council workforce.
"Linda's approach includes proactively sitting between the Council Chambers and Council Depot on a weekly basis to engage with her staff which has not traditionally been done," she said.
"In addition, she has provided helpful feedback to the community and other government agencies on managing our infrastructure."
Linda will continue her role as the Local Emergency Management Officer.
Weddin Shire Council Executive Team includes the General Manager (Noreen Vu), the Director of Corporate Services (Michael Chalmers), the Director of Environmental Services (Luke Sheehan) and Director of Infrastructure Services (Linda Woods).
