The Pink Panthers took on Temora at home in wet conditions. The Pinks only had nine players and a well drilled Temora side took advantage with the half time score being 33 to nil.
At half time the Pinks found another player which gave them more options in both attack and defense. It was deep into the second half before Temora scored again.
Despite Grenfell's best efforts the final score was 50 to nil. Caitlin picked up three points and players player, Nicky (Cobar) got two points and Roxy picked up one point.
It was a completely different story in the men's game. The Panthers came out firing and had a try held up in the opening 2 minutes.
A slightly shell shocked Temora had no answers and Jared scored an unconverted try not long after. Despite a massive defensive effort by Grenfell,
Temora hit back to bring the score to 5 all. The Panthers launched another assault and Ray crossed the line. Jared converted and the half time score was 12-5 to the home side.
Temora opened the scoring in the 2nd half with an unconverted try bringing them to within 2 points of the Panthers. Ray wasn't finished and scored another try to bring the score to 17 - 10 for Grenfell.
Temora had a try disallowed late in the game and the Panthers won 17-10. Congratulations to the men in black for their first win of the season.
Double try scorer Ray picked up 3 points and players player, 2 points to Hamish and Jared collected 1 point.
Next week both teams head to West Wyalong, always a highlight on the calendar.
Don't forget to follow the Grenfell Rugby Union Club on our Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.