The Grenfell Record
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grenfell Panthers take on Temora in wet conditions

By Joshua Taylor
May 3 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Panthers men's squad came out firing and had a try up in the first two minutes. Image supplied.
The Panthers men's squad came out firing and had a try up in the first two minutes. Image supplied.

The Pink Panthers took on Temora at home in wet conditions. The Pinks only had nine players and a well drilled Temora side took advantage with the half time score being 33 to nil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.