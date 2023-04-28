Parade Applications open for Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival

The legendary Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of Arts street parade is back on the June long weekend. Applications to participate in the parade are now open.
A traditional community event close to everyone's heart and a highlight of the festival, the parade will take place on Saturday June 10 at 1.00pm. The parade creates a celebratory atmosphere and always draws a crowd with a spectacular moving street party down the Main Street.
Participants are asked to create a float that embraces the rich diversity and celebrates the vibrant local community. The theme of the festival this year is "Faces in the Street".
It's free to enter a float in the parade and participants could win $300 for first prize, $200 for second prize or $100 for third prize. Entry categories include Sports and Community, Best Festival Theme, Best School, Best Presented Car, and Best Presented Motorised Vehicle.
Judges will be looking for colour, creativity, vibrancy, uniqueness, enthusiasm, use of natural or re-cycled materials, low or zero emissions transport and floats that will help to create the party atmosphere the parade is renowned for.
Make your plans now for an extraordinary long weekend from June 8-12 in Grenfell. The Thursday of the event will include the official opening of the festival and the art exhibition along with the announcement of the 2023 Festival King and Queen.
The 2023 line-up will also include a Family Fun Night on Friday, June 9 featuring food and wine, family friendly rides, entertainment and fireworks prior to the legendary parade on Saturday. Visitors will enjoy market stalls, rides, competition presentations, roving street entertainers, and themed stage entertainment throughout Grenfell's iconic Main Street.
A full festival itinerary and more information will be available as the festival organisation finalises. Parade and competition entry forms are available on the website for those wanting to be part of the festival. Visit www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au.
