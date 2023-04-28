The Grenfell Record
Parade Applications open for Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival

April 28 2023 - 2:00pm
The legendary Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of Arts street parade is back on the June long weekend. Image supplied.
The legendary Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of Arts street parade is back on the June long weekend. Applications to participate in the parade are now open.

