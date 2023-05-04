Weddin Whispers: Anzac Day across Weddin

ANZAC DAY 2023: Congratulations to all concerned and those who participated in the ANZAC Day commemorations, in Grenfell and the surrounding villages.
On a warm Anzac Day, it was great to see the community out to commemorate one hundred and eight years of gratitude with Veterans and their families marching in the parade with deep pride.
Thank you to the Grenfell Car Club once again for supplying their vehicles for the official party and older members participating in the parade and to the Town and District Band Drummers, the Cadets, Schools, Girls Guides, Pony Club and more who all came together to say thank you and support our Veterans - those who did come home and those who made the eternal sacrifice. Lest We Forget.
Special thanks to Peter Mitton who is always on hand to assist all organisations in Grenfell and District with the Public Address system.
Many former residents returned to Grenfell to pay their respects.
PONY CLUB: Willa Makin and Emily Maslin and the ponies participated in the ANZAC Day march in Grenfell. Following the service at Memorial Park, they were photographed with Willa's pony "Harriot".
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS: Two beautiful ladies Eunice Clarke and Edna "Teddy" Simpson celebrate birthdays. Eunice turned 97 years young in April, whilst Teddy will be 99 on May 18. Teddy and Eunice attended the ANZAC Day service in Grenfell.
Teddy enlisted in the Women's Auxiliary Australian Air Force (WAAAF) at the age of 19 in 1943. and served in Sydney, Melbourne and Townsville and Eunice Clarke who joined the AWAS when she was 18 in 1944 was stationed at Moorebank in NSW and then at the 8th Advanced Workshop in Victoria as a transport driver testing motor vehicle tyres for all the big companies.
These ladies are two of the many reasons that we meet to pay respect and honour all who made sacrifices.
ANZAC DAY QUANDIALLA AND BIMBI: The Memorial Service on ANZAC Day in Quandialla was held in the hall and was followed by the flag raising by Warwick Morley and wreath laying at the Cenotaph.
A Memorial Service was held in Bimbi where Army Cadets from Young participated. Thank you to Annette Katona for photographs from both services.
ANZAC DAY BIRTHDAY: Best wishes to Barbara Bean who celebrated her birthday on Anzac Day. Barbara and her son Peter always attend the commemoration service and enjoy a luncheon following.
FOGLS: Friends of Grenfell Library are seeking new members. FOGLS meet once a month in the library at 2pm. Their next meeting will be held on Wednesday May 24.
If you are wanting to join and their meeting time doesn't currently fit into your busy schedule, please send them a message with alternative times and they will bring this up at their next meeting.
ORANGE HELICOPTERS: Andrew Gee MP, Federal Member for Calare posted this on Facebook "A hearty congratulations to the Brus family and Orange Helicopters on the official opening of their new hangar at Orange airport today!
From fighting fires and ag work to helping flood hit Eugowra, Dean and his team make an enormous contribution to our region. It was an honour to be a part of this special day!"
Dean is the son of Keith and Patricia Brus of Grenfell and his wife Janine hails from Quandialla.
Dean had a great morning at Eugowra April 23 with the one and only Ian McNamara "Macca" from Australia All Over. They covered not only aviation, but the devastating day in Eugowra, as well as Dean's other passion, pistol shooting and his privilege of shooting with his son Peter at international level.
What a great weekend the team have had!
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The latest exhibition at the gallery 'A Changing Focus. 2014 to 2023' by Wayne Miles
Wayne lives in Cowra and is involved with the Canowindra Art Gallery and Grenfell Artists Inc. The exhibition is a representation of the work Wayne has done since he moved to the Central West.
The Grenfell Art Gallery is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturday 10am to 3pm, Sunday 10am to 2pm and public holidays 10am to 1pm. The exhibition will run until Thursday, June 01.
AUTUMN: At this time of the year Weddin Shire is picture perfect. One only has to take a stroll around the streets to see the colourful autumn leaves or wander to the Country Club, Company Dam or drive or bike ride to Weddin mountains to see nature at its best. Did you know in the Weddin Mountains Region there are two National Parks and 11 State Forests? Grenfell is a great place to be based however camping is free and sites are available in the National Parks (subject to booking) and in nine of our State Forests.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.