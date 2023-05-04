Quandialla pauses to remember Anzac Day

April 25 promised to be a glorious day. The 2023 Quandialla Anzac Day commemoration started with the local CWA branch opening their doors offering morning tea before the ceremony. A large crowd attended the Ceremony. Students and march participants assembled at Blamey Park at 10.45am before marching up to the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall.
The ceremony commenced at 11am, led by Hall president Robert Reeves and past resident Mr Ken McAlister. During his welcome and introduction Robert shared with us the following memories.
Last August with the Centenary of the Bimbi Monument he participated in a cemetery walk at Bimbi placing poppies on all the known soldiers graves, in total almost 50.
"We as free Australians owe everything we have to the efforts of Australian Allied Soldiers, Member for the Riverina Michael McCormick said.
"We must keep the spirit of Anzac alive by way of the children, as they are the future," Lt Col Jock Burns (retired) said
Ken McAlister read out the names of those we should remember before the crowd moved outside for the wreath laying. The high contribution our communities have made to ensure we are able to enjoy the freedoms we speak about daily, should give us pause for thought.
The first Anzac Day commemorations were held on April 25, 1916. In the following years it was observed as a day for patriotic rallies and recruiting campaigns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.