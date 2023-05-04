The Grenfell Record
Quandialla pauses to remember Anzac Day

May 5 2023 - 8:09am
April 25 promised to be a glorious day. The 2023 Quandialla Anzac Day commemoration started with the local CWA branch opening their doors offering morning tea before the ceremony. A large crowd attended the Ceremony. Students and march participants assembled at Blamey Park at 10.45am before marching up to the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall.

