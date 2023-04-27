Weddin Whispers: Grenfell a supportive town

Beau thanked the Lions Club and his mother Jade said "A huge heartfelt THANK YOU to the Lions Club for their generosity. Although they invited us to the club, we did not know exactly what it was for. This gave me tears and I couldn't hug them tight enough. Anyone with children in sport knows that if they are good at it, it comes at a huge cost. It makes a huge difference to have your hometown support. Thanks to Beau's bus driver Jo, who had been talking to him on these bus rides and thought to mention his upcoming trip to the Lions Club.