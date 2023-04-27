Weddin Whispers: Grenfell a supportive town

GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The exhibition opening for 'A Changing Focus. 2014 to 2023' by Wayne Miles on Friday April 21 in the Grenfell Art Gallery was well attended with locals, visitors from Cowra and Canowindra and Wayne's brother and sister who travelled from Mudgee for the occasion.
Wayne lives in Cowra and is involved with the Canowindra Art Gallery and Grenfell Artists Inc. The exhibition is a representation of the work Wayne has done since he moved to the Central West. He spoke of the techniques used for his various styles, including the work painted on glass, as well as career highlights.
You can watch the live stream of the official opening on the Weddin Mountains Region Facebook page.
The Grenfell Art Gallery is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturday 10am to 3pm, Sunday 10am to 2pm and public holidays 10am to 1pm. The exhibition will run until Thursday, June 01.
GRENFELL GARDEN CLUB: The Garden Club will be hosting a "Biggest Afternoon Tea" in aid of the Cancer Council on May 02 at Weddin Community Native Nursery in Warraderry St at 2pm. Members and guests who wish to contribute can make a donation on the day, bring a cake or savoury or buy raffle tickets. Many generous donations have been given by local businesses for the raffle.
There will be a few games and lots of socializing. Please come and support this worthy cause.
Bring a friend. Looking forward to seeing you there. Kathleen McCue -Publicity Officer.
BAPTISM: Max John, son of Samuel and Emily Brown and brother of Leo and Olivia was welcomed into St Joseph's Parish Community when he received the Sacrament of Baptism during Mass on Sunday with Fr Jiss Sunny officiating. Max's godparents are Stephen and Jessica Montgomery
NEON DANCE PARTY: On Friday night staff of the Weddin Shire Council were pleased to present the youth of Grenfell and surrounds a night of Neon fun.
A neon themed dance party, where anything and everything bright was encouraged.
The event was proudly funded and supported by Department of Regional Youth through their Autumn Holiday Break Program.
Youth Fest - Neon Party was held at our local live music venue The Cordial Factory with music provided by DJ Ratta.
The kids had a spectacular time dancing, connecting with their peers and creating holiday memories to last a lifetime.
Prizes were drawn for the best dressed female, best dressed male, most creative outfit, best dance moves and a lucky door prize.
We would like to thank all the participants for coming along. We hope to bring more activities like these to the youth of the Weddin Shire.
A huge thank you must go to the Department of Regional Youth for funding the event, The Cordial Factory for trusting us to utilise your space,
DJ Ratta for keeping the crowd entertained, Unwind for Catering, AHRT Welding & Fabrication & Supagas Pty Ltd for the generous donation of the patio heaters, gas, and helium on the night.
LIONS CLUB DONATION: The Grenfell Lions Club Presented Beau Bailey with a cheque for $1000 towards his expenses when he represents Australia in his upcoming trip to Sweden where he will compete in the SPC Junior World Qualifiers for Speedway.
Beau thanked the Lions Club and his mother Jade said "A huge heartfelt THANK YOU to the Lions Club for their generosity. Although they invited us to the club, we did not know exactly what it was for. This gave me tears and I couldn't hug them tight enough. Anyone with children in sport knows that if they are good at it, it comes at a huge cost. It makes a huge difference to have your hometown support. Thanks to Beau's bus driver Jo, who had been talking to him on these bus rides and thought to mention his upcoming trip to the Lions Club.
Beau has a fundraiser at the Criterion Hotel on Saturday June 3. Join them from 5pm to support him in the Speedway Junior World Championships, there will be prizes, raffles, 100 club, LIVE DRAW OF A Crf110 bike!! Plus, Live Music by Mila Haske.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 7, 14, 9, 15, 1 & 18. There were two five number winners - no jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $2688 and the five number jackpot is $37 drawn tonight at the Criterion Hotel. If you wish to purchase a ticket in the mini lotto, just look for the yellow boxes in each of the hotels, the Bowling Club, Unwind, The Tin Cupboard, The Grenfell Bakery, The Natural Home (Grenfell Furniture) or South West Fuels. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions' meat raffles are held at the Railway Hotel every Friday evening.
