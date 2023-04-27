The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Grenfell a supportive town

April 27 2023 - 3:56pm
GRENFELL ART GALLERY: The exhibition opening for 'A Changing Focus. 2014 to 2023' by Wayne Miles on Friday April 21 in the Grenfell Art Gallery was well attended with locals, visitors from Cowra and Canowindra and Wayne's brother and sister who travelled from Mudgee for the occasion.

