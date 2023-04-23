Goannas at home Sunday after win over CSU

This Sunday Grenfell will be at home for the first time this season when they host Molong in Youth League (11.20am), and Orange United in both League Tag (12.40pm) and First Grade (2.00pm).
All three matches will be tough for the locals as they come up against opponents who are all premiership threats in their respective competitions.
Last Saturday League Tag and First Grade travelled to Bathurst to take on the CSU Mungoes whilst on Sunday the Youth League boys had an away game against Cargo.
Following are the match reports for these games.
Grenfell received a forfeit from Cargo due to the Heelers not having enough players at kick-off but they still played a shortened match with reduced numbers.
Cargo won this match 16-6 with Grenfell's points coming from a Tom Handcock try and Chase McFarlane goal. Grenfell were best served by Tom Handcock, Hamish Baker (Players Player), Tyler Stevens, Lachlan Smith and Jake Troth.
The Girlannas just hung on against a fast finishing CSU outfit to record a gutsy and hard fought victory 8-4 after leading 8 nil at half-time.
Grenfell had no reserves and were very fatigued in the last 10 minutes against a CSU team who threw everything at them but the visitors held their line with some desperate and last-ditch defence.
Best for Grenfell were Chelsea Harveyson, Breanna Anderson (Players Player), Zoe Gavin (1 try), Casey Hewen (1 try), and Emily Brenner.
CSU opened the scoring with two scintillating long range tries in the opening 10 minutes to have the Goannas on the back foot. Grenfell were able to work themselves back into the game on the back of a glut of possession and went to the break with a 28-10 lead and full of running.
In the second half possession swung back in the favour of the Mungoes and with 20 minutes left and Grenfell leading 34-26 it was anyone's game.
The Goannas then showed some good ball control and were able to score three more tries and take the match 50-26.
Jai Purdie picked up the Players Player and he received good support from Ty Ashe (1 try), Kane Brooks (2 tries & 7 goals), Nate Wilson, and Dan Harveyson (2 tries). Grenfell's other tries were scored by Jake Pollard, Josh Edwards, Caleb Haddin, and Jarrad Wilson.
The club would like to wish Zach Pollard a speedy recovery after breaking his jaw on Saturday.
