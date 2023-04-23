The Grenfell Record
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goannas at home Sunday after win over CSU

By Gary Holmes
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:08pm, first published April 24 2023 - 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This Sunday Grenfell will be at home for the first time this season when they host Molong in Youth League (11.20am), and Orange United in both League Tag (12.40pm) and First Grade (2.00pm).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.