Mural a celebration of Quandialla's history

Victorian mural artist Simon White is currently in Quandialla painting a mural on the southern wall of the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall.
It is exciting for Quandialla residents to watch the mural grow and come to life
The project has been made possible by a successful grant application to The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, FRRR.
The purpose of the program is to ensure the long-term vitality of remote and rural Australia, focusing on the social and economic strength of our communities.
The strengthening Rural Communities Program has allowed Quandialla's idea to become a reality.
Born in Melbourne, Simon is well known for his large scale murals across Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and NSW.
Since the Silo Art Trails growth in popularity Simon has been incredibly busy.
Quandialla founded in 1914 was a product of the coming of the railway.
Situated in the heart of the wheat belt, Quandialla has a rich history of agriculture.
The Weddin Mountains, a popular tourist destination, is a prominent feature of the landscape.
The mural at Quandialla will tell the story of the region's history starting with the soldier who stands at attention paying homage to Quandialla's local service men and women.
Simon started sketching the design on the wall on Thursday last week and has made startling progress in just two days.
He hopes to have the artwork largely completed by Anzac Day.
Take the road less travelled and come and see the Quandialla mural.
