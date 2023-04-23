The Grenfell Record
Mural a celebration of Quandialla's history

By Marlene Taylor
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:29am, first published April 24 2023 - 8:17am
Victorian mural artist Simon White is currently in Quandialla painting a mural on the southern wall of the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall.

