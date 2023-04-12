Weddin Whispers: Friends travel back for Easter

NOSTALGIC VISIT: Former resident Jim Crossley who left in 1964 enjoyed a visit in early April. When Jim was a young man growing up in Grenfell his family lived in the little cottage in 18 Dalton Street. He has a brother Graeme and two sisters Carmel and Kathy.
His old friend Len Waugh, a former Bank of NSW teller in Grenfell in the early 60s and Jim had a great catch up in Grenfell after 60 years.
They enjoyed driving around all the streets, walking up and down Main Street, where every building brought back many, many memories of a treasured upbringing and young adulthood. He recalled at least one memory of almost every building and sight.
He bumped into John O'Loughlin in the Railway and Doug Pipe in the Albion, met Peter Moffitt and was so pleased that Geoff McClelland enjoyed a drink with them at the Criterion. He said "I had chats with a couple of local heroes, Deidre and Terry Carroll. Don't know why I was surprised that the people I grew up with are now as old as I am because in my memory, they are still teenagers."
Len was so pleased that he bumped into Jenny (Moffitt) and her husband John Hetherington.
THE CONRON STORE: Grenfell has a new business. Congratulations and best wishes to Joel and Rachel Conron on the opening of their business "The Conron Store".
They wish to thank all who visited since their opening and said, "The response has been amazing!"
The staff said, "Special thanks to these two incredible people for having the vision, grit and determination to bring the Store and Conron Concrete to life -supporting local families by creating over fifteen jobs and growing. And ... one very wonderful destination store for all outdoor rural lifestyle needs for our town and our region. Thank you - you are inspiring and we love working with you."
PICNIC RACES: The Grenfell Picnic Races will be held on Saturday April 15. Loaders' Coaches will be operating buses every half hour from 11:30 and returning after the last race. Pick up/drop off points will be at the Railway Station and the HAAC Centre. Gates open at 11:30. $20 admissions. First race is at 12:30. Lachlan Fertilizers Fashions on the Field will be held at 2:30pm -Musical entertainment from Jesse Ford at 4:30pm
EASTER GET TOGETHER: Former locals and great school friends Tammy O'Brien, Felicity Manwaring Cartwright, Kim Drogemuller and Karen Dixon enjoyed a great catch up over the Easter break.
The group met at the Railway Hotel and enjoyed the music by Shane Kerr - the power went off, but with fairy/Christmas lights, they were still able to be entertained. They said 'happy Easter' to Henry on their walk home and met again for a visit to Jan Parlett's Christmas/Easter Store before lunch at the Criterion Hotel on Sunday.
GRENFELL RSL: The Grenfell RSL Commemorative Dining in Night will be held at the Country Club on Saturday April 29. The dinner, a black tie formal dress cost $75 per head or $35 per head for Veterans and their Guests. Bookings on sale at Grenfell Shoes till April 21. The RSL will be conducting a Street Stall selling merchandise for ANZAC Day on Friday April 21 and Saturday April 22.
ANZAC DAY GRENFELL: 5:00-5:30am Gunfire Breakfast - Railway Hotel.
5:45am Dawn Service - coffee and tea available and ANZAC biscuits provided.
7am Breakfast - Railway Hotel, catered by the Grenfell Lions Club.
8am Pilgrimage to Cemetery, pay respects to departed veterans.
10.30am Assemble for march - Western end of George St.
10:45am March proceeds
11am Commemorative Service
CWA EVENING BRANCH: The CWA Evening Branch International night will be held at Unwind on Tuesday April 18 with fellowship at 6pm followed by dinner at 6.30pm.
The Country of study this year is Latvia. Latvia lies along the shores of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Riga, and it is bounded by Estonia to the north, Russia to the east, Belarus to the southeast, and Lithuania to the south.
Guest will enjoy specially prepared Latvian dishes and be tested on a quiz organised by Marlene Taylor. Members are asked to prepare a short talk on Latvia. Topics may include culture, history, national dress, schooling, government, geography, climate etc.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 1, 18, 19, 8, 20 and 12. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $2312 and the five number jackpot is $108 drawn tonight at the Royal Hotel. Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions' meat raffles at the Railway Hotel every Friday evening. Grenfell Lions Club also collect bottles for recycling. If you have any bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them from you. Just give us a call 0403 480 729. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions 'charities.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
