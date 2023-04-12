Weddin Whispers: Friends travel back for Easter

LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers were drawn electronically in this order 1, 18, 19, 8, 20 and 12. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The new jackpot is now $2312 and the five number jackpot is $108 drawn tonight at the Royal Hotel. Thank you to those who support the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions' meat raffles at the Railway Hotel every Friday evening. Grenfell Lions Club also collect bottles for recycling. If you have any bottles/cans you wish to donate, Lions will collect them from you. Just give us a call 0403 480 729. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions 'charities.

