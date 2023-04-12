The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Weddin Whispers: Friends travel back for Easter

April 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NOSTALGIC VISIT: Former resident Jim Crossley who left in 1964 enjoyed a visit in early April. When Jim was a young man growing up in Grenfell his family lived in the little cottage in 18 Dalton Street. He has a brother Graeme and two sisters Carmel and Kathy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.