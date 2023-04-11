Grenfell Probus members regather for meeting

Thirty three members gathered for Probus on Monday, February 20 for this calendar year 2023.There were 10 apologies. Acting President Pam Holland welcomed all present and the minutes of the November meeting were presented.
Our December meeting was replaced by the annual Christmas luncheon which was a great success with members visiting from Cowra and West Wyalong. The Grenfell Uke-Orchestra provided music for all to sing along to including a couple of carols in the Christmas spirit.
John Walsh from Cowra was elected as president in March 2022 but chose to get some serious travel in before taking on any further committee responsibilities in 2024. Gratitude for Pam Holland stepping in as acting President is greatly appreciate and the group showed their appreciation.
Rosalie White recognised birthdays for January and February and Chris Lynch won the birthday gift for the month. Wedding anniversaries were recognised for Bev and Allen Kelly, Ken and Sally Norrie. Congratulations was expressed both couples.
Tourist Officer Nola Nobes announced that the mystery trip is again being planned for March 2023. No set date but after the next meeting..
Interested travellers need to record their interest so that numbers can be forwarded to the company. Should be a good trip.
Our guest speaker introduced by Coral Mitton was Karen Brenner one of our local Bee Keeper families. Karen responded to questions and many interesting facts were learned by participants unfamiliar with the habits of bees the female workers, Queens, drones etc.
A captivating topic enjoyed by all. John Walsh thanked Karen and presented her with a gift.
March meeting
Our Annual Meeting on March 20 was attended by 34 members with 11 apologies. Pam Holland our acting President opened the meeting welcoming all present and introduced Rachel Power to chair Annual Meeting which was our 35th Year.
Pam presented her report of the year gone by and thanked all members of the Committee who had given her terrific support to get through the year. Ken Norrie presented the Treasurers Report. Th group applauded the contribution the Committee gave to our Club.
Rachel Power called for all positions to be declared vacant & the following members have accepted their positions on the Committee.
President - Betty Penrose Vice President - Glenice O'Conner Secretary - Mary Corkeron
Ass Secretary - Gail Smith Treasurer - Ken Norrie Ass Treasurer- Sally Norrie
Public Officer - Ken Norrie Publicity Officer - Gail Smith Social Secretary - Rosalie White
Historian - Pam Holland Morning Tea - Joan Eppelstun Attendance Officer - Jenny Wells
Public Speaking Co-ordinator - Esma Baker Honorary Solicitor - Peter Moffitt
Honorary Auditor - Hugh Moffitt.
The Positions of Tourist Officer & Assistant have been left over to our next Meeting.
Rachel handed over to the new Committee for our General meeting and our retiring acting President presented the new President Betty with her Presidents Collar & Badge.
President Betty welcomed a new member Maree to our Club & the subs have been set once again at $25 for new members and $15 for current members.
Our next meeting is Monday, April 17 a reminder if you haven't paid your subs please bring them to the meeting in an envelope with your name.
