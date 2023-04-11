The Grenfell Record
Grenfell Probus members regather for meeting

April 11 2023 - 2:30pm
Thirty three members gathered for Probus on Monday, February 20 for this calendar year 2023.There were 10 apologies. Acting President Pam Holland welcomed all present and the minutes of the November meeting were presented.

