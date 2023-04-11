Goannas ready for season 2023

The Goannas have been in training for the last two months and with the Woodbridge Cup kicking off this weekend they have good numbers in all three grades.
The Goannas and Girlannas start their 2023 campaigns at Trundle on Sunday with League Tag starting at 12.40pm followed by First Grade at 2pm.
The First Grade boys have a tough assignment first up against the Boomers but joint captain/coaches Dan Harveyson and Ty Ashe are looking at the bigger picture of getting the Goannas back to playing finals football.
They will be helped by the return of local juniors Frazer Ryder, Mitchell Stevens, and Josh Edwards. Jim McClelland has taken the reins of the League Tag girls this season and will be assisted by Chelsea Harveyson as they defend their title. The new faces have fitted in well and Jim has been putting the girls through their paces in one of the best pre-seasons that they have had for years.
The Youth League will be hoping that they can go one better this year after going down on Grand Final day last September. Jai Purdie with help from Mark Horne will be in charge of the young Goannas. This year the Youth League will be a five team competition with the first round set for April 22 and 23.
Both the First Grade and League Tag competitions will each boast 12 teams. The first three rounds for the First Grade and League Tag teams sees them away to Trundle (April 16), away to CSU at Bathurst (April 22), and then home to Orange United (April 30).
