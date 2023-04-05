The Grenfell Record
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Goannas claim Grenburra Cup in win over Burrangong Bears

By Gary Holmes
April 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Saturday at Lawson Oval in conditions conducive to good football and in front of a healthy crowd Grenfell hosted the Burrangong Bears in League Tag and First Grade trials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.