Last Saturday at Lawson Oval in conditions conducive to good football and in front of a healthy crowd Grenfell hosted the Burrangong Bears in League Tag and First Grade trials.
After the Masters game between the Grenfell Dinosaurs and Tuggeranong Knights was postponed the Grenfell Girlannas opened proceedings.
They came away with a dominant win (62 nil) in the League Tag match against a Bears outfit who were down on numbers but who kept plugging away all game.
In the First Grade match nobody told the players it was only a trial and as a result we saw a very physical and tight opening period.
Grenfell were able to exert their dominance after a close opening 20 minutes and at half-time they led 24 nil then 34-6 at the 60 minute mark and eventually 38-12 at full-time.
The final score-line was not a true reflection of the closeness of this match but it was good enough for the Goannas to claim the GrenBurra Cup.
The Goannas wound up their season launch on Saturday evening at the Bowling Club with a few refreshments and a very successful "First Try Scorer" Auction/Calcutta.
We would like to thank the band of enthusiastic bidders who supported the event and auctioneer Robbie Anderson who with the gavel in hand kept things rolling along nicely.
Just a reminder that our first competition match is on Sunday, April 16 at Trundle.
